NFL Analyst Blasts National Media for Downgrading Brock Purdy Despite His MVP Level Stats; “Constant Moving of the Goalpost is…”

Brock Purdy is perhaps the most divisive quarterback in the league right now. Only in his second season as starter, the young QB has proven himself more than once, but it has not been enough. Whenever he stumbles, there seem to be vultures ready to pounce on his corpse. Even when he wins, his individual abilities are called into question, he becomes an average QB reaping the benefits of a five-star team. He seems unable to shake the Mr Irrelevant tag, two years post his drafting.

NFL Analyst Chase Senior has noticed this, and he’s had just about enough of the “shifting of goalposts,” as he says. In a spirited defense of the 49ers QB Senior took to to X (formerly Twitter) to bash the national media for constantly turning on Purdy. The analyst said,

“The Brock Purdy hate from the national media continues to be out of control & the constant moving of the goalposts is getting hilarious at this point. Usually people like to root for an underdog story…Purdy, the final pick in the draft, 17-4 as a starter, 3-1 in the playoffs, back to back appearances in the NFC Championship game…But not with Purdy for whatever reason.”

Senior’s major beef seems to be with Ryan Clark’s recent take on Purdy. Clark, on ESPN, was pretty harsh on Purdy, once more christening him inadequate, a product of a stellar supporting cast, and the good old tag: ‘a system’s QB’ as he said,

“I’m about to make a confession. The single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversations with [Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson],” he said after Purdy led the 49ers to yet another victory in the playoffs.

According to Clark, Purdy hasn’t raised the level of the players around him, rather his level has been raised by the weapons around him. To counter him, Senior gives the examples of Brandon Aiyuk, who had a career season, George Kittle, who had his first 1000-yard season since 2019. However, it seems all defense of Purdy falls on deaf ears of those who have already written off the young QB.