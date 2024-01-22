NFL Analyst Blasts National Media for Downgrading Brock Purdy Despite His MVP Level Stats; “Constant Moving of the Goalpost is…”
Brock Purdy is perhaps the most divisive quarterback in the league right now. Only in his second season as starter, the young QB has proven himself more than once, but it has not been enough. Whenever he stumbles, there seem to be vultures ready to pounce on his corpse. Even when he wins, his individual abilities are called into question, he becomes an average QB reaping the benefits of a five-star team. He seems unable to shake the Mr Irrelevant tag, two years post his drafting.
NFL Analyst Chase Senior has noticed this, and he’s had just about enough of the “shifting of goalposts,” as he says. In a spirited defense of the 49ers QB Senior took to to X (formerly Twitter) to bash the national media for constantly turning on Purdy. The analyst said,
“The Brock Purdy hate from the national media continues to be out of control & the constant moving of the goalposts is getting hilarious at this point. Usually people like to root for an underdog story…Purdy, the final pick in the draft, 17-4 as a starter, 3-1 in the playoffs, back to back appearances in the NFC Championship game…But not with Purdy for whatever reason.”
Senior’s major beef seems to be with Ryan Clark’s recent take on Purdy. Clark, on ESPN, was pretty harsh on Purdy, once more christening him inadequate, a product of a stellar supporting cast, and the good old tag: ‘a system’s QB’ as he said,
“I’m about to make a confession. The single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversations with [Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson],” he said after Purdy led the 49ers to yet another victory in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy’s Stellar 2023 Season
Brock Purdy has spent the most of the 2023 season at the top of the MVP odds. Purdy had the best passer rating and quarterback rating among all signal callers who had 75 or more passes in 2023. Purdy also ranked in the top five for completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns. Now, he is right behind Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson in MVP Odds, at +320.
San Francisco’s triumph in its divisional-round clash with Green Bay sent the 49ers to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game and the second straight with Purdy as their starting quarterback. It’s still not enough. Having star weapons by his side, and that 3 game skid in the middle of the season when he didnt have McAffrey have overshadowed whatever he’s bringing to the field. If he is able to win the SuperBowl, it feels it still won’t be enough for him to get some respect on his name.
