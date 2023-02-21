Nick Bosa’s Ex-Girlfriend, Who Dumped Him on TikTok, Takes Another Jibe at the 49ers DE Through Latest Racy Beach Photo

Nick Bosa, the star defensive end of the San Francisco 49ers, went through a rather ugly breakup a few months back. While breakups aren’t a rare occurrence, the way in which model Jenna Berman announced the split is what ended up breaking the Internet.

Jenna had uploaded a TikTok video in which she was seen ‘ironically’ kissing an NFL player. Moreover, she had captioned the video, “when he ignores you but is blind to the fact that you are 10 times more skilled at the game. forever, bye.”

Clearing the remaining doubts, when a user wrote commented on the video that Bosa would marry someone else, Jenna had responded by saying, “good.”

Jenna Berman takes a dig at Nick Bosa once again

As it turns out, Jenna isn’t done taking shots at the 49ers’ defensive end. Jenna recently posted an eye catching picture of hers in white top and blue shorts on Instagram. Moreover, she captioned the post, “#rule 1 never be #2.”

It appears like Berman is suggesting that there was someone else in Bosa’ life which might actually have been the main reason behind their ugly and messy breakup. As one can expect, the comment section on the post was flooded by NFL fans who didn’t shy away from saying rather unruly things.

“Bosa punching air rn, she only goes for the wealthiest most attractive people, Nick has his pick,” are some of the comments on the post.

2022, the season of Nick Bosa

While Nick’s personal life might have been in shambles, it surely didn’t affect his on-field numbers. Roped in by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Nick quickly became the go-to man for the unit.

Bosa was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and he has delivered consistent numbers since then, making it absolutely clear that he ain’t no one-season-wonder. Moreover, for his heroics in the 2022 season, Nick was named the Defensive Player of Year.

With a whopping 18.5 sacks(career best) in 16 regular season games this season, Bosa played a massive role in taking his team to the playoffs. Although he wasn’t able to replicate his heroics in the playoff games, the way he went about his business throughout the season suggests that he has a long way to go in the NFL.

