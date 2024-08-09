Nike Foles Makes Retirement Official, Looks Back at His Legendary Play Call Against Tom Brady’s Patriots During the Super Bowl LII

Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The only quarterback to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory has officially announced his retirement. But the star, Nick Foles hasn’t forgotten the play call that made him a legend. In a career filled with ups and downs, Foles’ is remembered for his winning move- the Philly Special and how he used that during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Foles was instrumental in helping the Eagles secure their first and only Super Bowl win on February 4, 2018. And it was a play that left fans and even the Patriots stunned. With just 38 seconds left in the second quarter, the Eagles held a narrow 15-12 lead.

Most teams would have taken the safer route and gone for a field goal. But Philadelphia had Philly Special up its sleeve. As he bid farewell to the league, the Eagles and Foles looked back at the legendary gameplay that got them that victory against the GOAT.

Feels like just yesterday https://t.co/PiRpUzq2Gi — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) August 8, 2024

Philly Special had a beautiful design and it caught the Patriots completely off guard. Foles started in a shotgun formation but then casually crept up to the right side of the offensive line. As the Patriots watched in confusion, the ball was snapped directly to running back Corey Clement, who dashed to his left and handed it off to tight end Trey Burton.

Burton, in a flash, launched a pass to Foles, who was standing all alone on the right side of the end zone for a stunning touchdown.

The Philly Special extended the Eagles’ lead to 22-12 at halftime, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Eagles ultimately became the champions that year, defeating the Patriots by a score of 41-33.

This play not only etched Nick Foles into the Eagles’ golden history but also made him a legend in the league. As he takes off his cleats for the final time, Foles had a special message to bid adieu to his fans.

Foles says goodbye to football

The former Eagles quarterback holds a special place for the moment he took down the mighty Brady and the Patriots in one of the most thrilling Super Bowl victories ever.

However, the legend has now decided to retire and his heartfelt words made it clear how much he loved football, calling his 11-year tenure in the league an “incredible journey,” “filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people.” He looked back at the biggest moments of his career and detailed his plans for the future:

“From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing. I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”

While Foles may be stepping away from the game, his legacy is unforgettable. He’ll be remembered not just as the guy who beat Brady, but as the quarterback who dared to dream big and delivered when it mattered most.