After Veronika Rajek, Tom Brady’s New Rumored Girlfriend Kay Adams Gets Body Shamed on Instagram

NFL superstar Tom Brady had a rough 2022. His investments didn’t yield good results, his un-retirement decision backfired, and his marriage of 13 years with Gisele Bundchen also came to an abrupt end. However, things are now starting to get back on track for the 7x Super Bowl champion.

After his 2022 season came to an end, Tom decided to retire for the second and probably the final time. Since then, he has been spending a lot of quality time with his children. In fact, he has decided not to begin his broadcasting journey with FOX until 2024. Moreover, new reports have emerged suggesting that Tom might also get back into the dating game very soon.

Is Tom Brady dating Kay Adams?

In the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about who will be Tom Brady’s next girlfriend. While Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek has been the frontrunner for that spot, the NFL superstar hasn’t said or done anything to suggest that he is interested in the Instagram model.

However, the dating rumors have greatly helped Rajek in gaining a massive following on social media. She now has over 4.4 million followers on Instagram and it looks like the number will keep surging upwards in the near future as well. While the Slovakian star might not be Tom’s next love interest, there are rumors that renowned presenter Kay Adams is making a case for herself to grab that spot.

The Brady-Adams dating saga started when the presenter decided to speak on the former QB’s dating situation. “Brady is looking for new dates now. I think he’s brave for trying to get back on the scene. However, it is a little different for him than for most divorced men,” a fan recently claimed on social media to which Kay replied, “Just a little”.

Just like Veronika Rajek, Kay Adams is also getting body-shamed for her lean physique

However, after the dating rumors started gaining pace, heaps of fans rushed to Kay’s social media posts asking her to gain some weight. “Gotta put on a little weight, Is that really her waist, Need to eat Protein,” were some of the comments on her Instagram post which was rolled out a few days ago.

This is exactly what happened to Veronika Rajek as well a little while back. Standing at 5 ft 11 in tall, Veronika also possesses a very lean and fit physique and after rumors of her dating Tom had gained momentum, many fans had commented on her posts that the NFL star would want her to gain a few pounds.

Frustrated with such comments, Rajek had even replied to a fan a while back that Brady isn’t her nutritionist. While such comments have reduced on Rajek’s post after Brady dating rumors started dying down, it seems like Kay is going to face the wrath of more such trolls in the near future.