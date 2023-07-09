“One Thousand Percent”: ‘Old Guy’ Dak Prescott is Approaching 2023 Season With a Sense of Urgency

Dak Prescott, the seasoned quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, will celebrate his 30th birthday on July 29th. Since bursting onto the NFL scene in 2016, Prescott has displayed remarkable skill and leadership on the field. However, despite his achievements and accolades, there is one significant accomplishment that has eluded him: lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Dak Prescott’s performance on the field cannot be overlooked when discussing his impact on the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout his career, he has showcased his talent and made remarkable plays that have left fans and analysts in awe. However, his inability to consistently win playoff games has been a source of frustration for both himself and the Cowboys. Prescott is keenly aware of the need to break the team’s dry postseason spell and is determined to put an end to it.

Dak Prescott Embraces Age and Urgency to Win as the “Old Guy” in the Cowboys

As Dak Prescott approaches his 30th birthday, he acknowledges the significance of the upcoming season and the sense of urgency to achieve success. Speaking about his age and desire to win, Prescott expressed a clear understanding of the limited time he has to make an impact in the NFL. When asked by Nick Eatman, if he feels any urgency to win for the team, he responded, “One Thousand Percent”.

He added, “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been [through] throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Despite being considered the “old guy” on the team entering his eighth year, Prescott finds motivation in observing the influx of new faces and the difference eight years can make in the league. He acknowledges the challenges that come with experience and being a veteran but emphasizes that age does not diminish his love for the game.

He remarked, “It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”

With the Dallas Cowboys striving to break their dry spell and make a deep playoff run, Prescott’s focus on urgency and his ability to lead the team becomes even more crucial.

Dak Prescott’s Quest for Playoff Success: Will 2023 Be His Year?

Dak Prescott’s postseason performance has been a topic of discussion throughout his career. While he has had some memorable moments, such as the impressive playoff win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, his ability to consistently win playoff games remains in question. The potential he showcased in that game demonstrates his capabilities as a clutch performer, capable of rising to the occasion on the big stage.

As the clock ticks on Prescott’s career, the upcoming 2023 season presents a crucial opportunity for him to make a lasting impact in the postseason. The pressure to go big and deliver a memorable postseason performance is undoubtedly mounting. Cowboys fans, as well as Prescott himself, will be eagerly waiting to see if he can rise to the occasion. The stage is set, the challenge is evident, and all eyes will be on Prescott as he seeks to re-write his postseason legacy.