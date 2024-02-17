RG3 Suggests How the NFL and Travis Kelce Has Done Monumental Things for Taylor Swift’s Public Persona

Ever since Taylor Swift came into the picture, not only Travis Kelce but also the NFL itself felt a jolt. The viewership shot through the roof for every Chiefs game leading up to the Super Bowl, and the star TE’s new-found fame even put his entire family under the spotlight. That’s what happens when the ‘Karma’ songstress aligns herself with someone. It has always been this way. However, former NFL QB turned analyst Robert Griffin feels that the impact has been both ways.

Unlike a few other football analysts, RGIII didn’t label Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship ‘transactional’. He expressed that the 14-time Grammy winner has done the NFL a big favor this year by bringing an entirely new demographic to the mix. He certainly has a point since there were reportedly 58 million female viewers in the Super Bowl this year, the highest of all time, the NY Post reports.

Nonetheless, the 2011 Heisman winner also feels that Travis and the NFL have had a ‘monumental’ effect on Swift as well, even ‘humanizing’ her in the past few months. In RGIII’s view, Tay Tay has come a long way from being known as the simple yet ‘sweeter than fiction’ singer to someone even the Swifties wouldn’t believe their eyes. He was referring to the moment when Taylor boldly chugged beer on the Jumbotron during the Big Game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1758668108250943641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, Robert Griffin III applauded Taylor for her unwavering love and support for Travis, as she showed nothing but dedication by traveling from Japan to Vegas in such a short span of time to cheer for her beau.

Fans React to RGIII’s Take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’

Both Swifties and football fans were quick to crowd the comments and share their two cents about Griffin’s take. While there was a fair share of users who didn’t pull any punches before throwing shades, others, expressed their love, with someone even envisioning Taylor getting a Super Bowl ring. Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hughart_michael/status/1758668825590120804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/juleesssy/status/1758668503333376206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOACAD/status/1758685780178842037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mfarrellsports/status/1758668785249407364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/justarushbaby2/status/1758679580972400683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/randysult/status/1758670461565821423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After watching her team win the Super Bowl, Taylor was seen enjoying herself with her beau in Sin City. However, her private jet soon lifted off for Melbourne, Australia, where the Pop Sensation was set to resume her Eras Tour. So, the question remains — Did Travis Kelce return the favor and cheer for his Lover just like he did in South America? As it turns out, Travis is still in Kansas City, taking it all in — the victory parade and the after-parties. Notably, prior to the Big Game, when asked about his plans to visit Taylor in Australia, Travis said,

“I am not planning anything after this Super Bowl; I am just focused on this game right now. But I’d love to experience down under.“

Nonetheless, the off-season has only begun. So, it’s safe to say that Travis will have all the time in the world to connect with Taylor, wherever she is. The NFL star will, however, have to start preparing for the 2024 season since he and his Chiefs will be looking to make history with a three-peat.