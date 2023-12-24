Pittsburgh Mansion That Was Once Owned By Antonio Brown Gets Listed For a Whopping $3.9 Million

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown was once considered a draft steal, being inducted by the Pittsburgh Steelers into the NFL in 2010. He transitioned to the Raiders, Patriots, and the Bucs after eight seasons with the Steelers. However, the football legend held his place near Wexford for years, which is now available on the real estate market.

Once owned by Antonio Brown, the Silver Pines Drive mansion was made open for sale at a whopping $3.9 million. Like AB, it is no less than a steal deal for being majestic in its way, per Pittsburgh Business Times.

The exterior of the mansion has an old-world charm, accentuated by a classic mansard roof and arched windows. As the guests approach the residence, they are guided by a meticulously crafted cemented pathway, flanked by lush green gardens. Adjacent to the house, on the outside is a swimming pool with two sports courts for entertainment.

Stepping inside, the interior takes a sharp turn toward modern minimalism with a white palette at the forefront. The kitchen emerges as a focal point deviating from the theme with steel grey accents and warm gum wood hues.

The living spaces are bathed in black and white again, overlooking the lush gardens. The bedroom follows the minimalist ethos, with expansive windows and sleek black furniture. The master suite elevates luxury with its butternut flooring and a serene sitting area. A gym with terrazzo flooring and cutting-edge equipment and a sauna with elm flooring and white furniture provide wellness spaces on the inside.

The exterior boasts a ‘Sky Box’, a vintage-inspired treehouse, nested in the backyard. The exquisite amenities provide a glimpse into Brown’s immaculate taste. However, Antonio Brown had quite the rollercoaster journey with the mansion at 103 Silver Pines Dr., near Cranberry Township.

Pittsburgh Mansion’s Purchase-Resale Journey with Antonio Brown

The former Steelers star chose to sell the mansion despite its luxurious appeal and prime location. His selling price raised a few eyebrows as it was lower than what Brown paid for it. Brown had initially purchased the property for $1.9 million, against the $2.3 million listed price.

However, the 3-acre property with five bedrooms and 14 rooms was sold by him in 2021 at a loss, of $1.4 million. It has now re-appeared on the market for $3.9 million, listed with Lisa Haberstroh of RE/MAX Realty Brokers. While the price appears to be quite an ask, its association with Antonio Brown during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers adds to its value and repute.