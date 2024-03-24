“Remember Aaron Rodgers, the Quarterback?”: Former NFL QB Gives 3 Elements That Prove A-Rod Is Up for a Run With New York

While there is no denying that Aaron Rodgers made quite the reputation for himself with constant headlines, he is often overlooked by people for how standout of a quarterback he is. Aside from his known presence off the gridiron, you will realize he is still a generational talent and a four-time NFL MVP. After spending the entirety of the 2023 season on the bench due to an ACL tear, Rodgers will finally make his long-awaited return in the upcoming season. And if we look at his film, even from the mid-’30s, it can be said with certainty that he is ready to unleash his full potential that he wasn’t able to during his first season in New York.

Professional Quarterback trainer Jordan Palmer recently broke down A-Rod’s film and picked out three elements from his game that set him apart from all the other greats of the game. The first element he pointed out is his ability to understand space, i.e., his spatial awareness. Rodgers has rhythmic qualities that don’t let him get caught off guard, and the pigskin is always perfectly thrown where it needs to go.

The second element, Palmer believes, is Rodgers’ ability to read the defensive coverage and perfectly throw the ball in a tight window, usually on the side where he won’t get picked off by opposing safeties and corners. And the third element is just getting rid of the ball. Despite never having a first-round receiver in Green Bay, he achieved success by getting his receiving room to play on time. His stats and accolades are a testament to his approach and a prolonged period of success.

Rodgers makes a comeback this season, hoping to get his club to the playoffs. And the New York Jets are trying to create a perfect environment for him to achieve that.

New York Jets Free Agency Moves in 2024

The Jets’ entire 2023 season fizzled out after Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury after playing just four snaps. Subsequently, the team was uninspiring and unimaginative, so much so that they were ranked 31st overall offensively, averaging merely 268.6 yards behind the 30th-ranked offensive line in the league.

However, their GM, Joe Douglas, and the front office are doing everything to rectify the situation. They stepped up their game during this off-season and have made a flurry of signings. Since the start of free agency, as per Spotrac, they have provided Rodgers with extra protection by signing two guards. Joe Simpson signed a 2-year, $12 million deal, and Jake Hanson will be in New York for a year.

Morgan Moses, a Right Tackle from Baltimore, a position they lacked throughout the last season, has been signed. The Green Gang jumped on the chance to sign league veteran Left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency for one year when the Cowboys refused to give him a new contract. Additionally, they brought in veteran receiver Mike Williams. They also have the 9th overall pick in the draft, and could potentially bring in another offensive lineman in Taliese Fuaga, or Olumuyiwa Fashanu. They could also land a Tight End in Brock Bowers.

The New York Jets look ready to challenge for a place in the AFC Championship, something they haven’t been able to achieve since 2011.