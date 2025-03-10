Rich Eisen Skips His Sunday Off as the Steelers Acquire DK Metcalf and Myles Garrett Bags $160 Million

Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The chaos of the NFL’s free agency period waits for no one, not even the starting date. With so many major signings being made prior to the official start of the free agency period on March 12th, many analysts did not receive the few days of rest that they had been hoping to enjoy before the madness began.

After news broke that the Seattle Seahawks were shipping their star WR, DK Metcalf, to the Pittsburgh Steelers—in addition to the Cleveland Browns retaining Myles Garrett with a record-breaking contract—Rich Eisen just couldn’t stay away from the camera.

Opting to record inside of his car and upload the take from his personal phone, the seven-time Sports Emmy Award nominee jokingly admitted that he couldn’t help but to share his thoughts on the matter. After bragging about dropping off his daughter at basketball practice on account of being “father of the year,” Eisen informed his viewers on the Rich Eisen show that,

“I was trying to hold off until Monday’s show to comment about everything that’s going down over the weekend. But, the Steelers trading for DK Metcalf, on the heels of Myles Garrett taking the money from the Browns anyway, kind of forced me to pop on here,”

Seemingly filled with questions, Eisen stated that he simply just wanted to know “What’s up with this?” Understanding why Garrett would elect to take a historic payday, Eisen questioned the motivation behind Pittsburgh’s transaction, “Who’s throwing them the ball?”

On the other side of the internet, seven-year veteran and current analyst, Robert Griffin III, found himself excited at the possibility of Metcalf reuniting with Russel Wilson in Pittsburgh.

https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1898905587858972724

Suffice to say, the NFL offseason continues to provide a never-ending source of content and controversy for everyone to indulge in.

Fans react to the Steelers trading for DK Metcalf

Despite Griffin’s attempts to highlight the potential upside of Metcalf’s addition to the Steelers’ receiving core, many fans were not on board with his suggestion that Wilson should be the one throwing to him.

https://twitter.com/PickensBurgh/status/1898908372650639519

Overall, the prevailing sentiment seemed to be that Wilson has worn out his welcome in the Steel City.

I’m not ready to trust Russell Wilson! He isn’t who he was 4 years ago. — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) March 10, 2025

However, there were at least a few who were willing to defend the idea of reigniting a Wilson-Metcalf connection. In noting that the two have a close relationship away from the field, the transaction could hint towards the Steelers giving Wilson another chance in 2025.

https://twitter.com/maestroxv_/status/1898910186263478470

Regardless of who is taking snaps under center in Pittsburgh at the start of the regular season, they are now set to inherit one of the most athletic receiving duos in the league today. Also featuring a top-tier defense, is it now worth wondering if the Steelers are only a quarterback away?