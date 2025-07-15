Robert Griffin III Says He Can Help iShowSpeed Beat Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill

A few years ago, when iShowSpeed first became a global phenomenon, few expected him to take a serious interest in racing, let alone go up against speedsters like Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles. Yet over the past few months, the 20-year-old streamer has turned heads by taking on anyone with a sprinting resume.

Advertisement

He’s already defeated lifestyle influencer Ashton Hall four times in a row. Before that, he gave Olympic champion Noah Lyles a real push in a 50-meter exhibition, finishing just 0.08 seconds behind the Paris-bound sprinter. And amidst all this, it’s been the NFL’s speed demon, Tyreek Hill, who has been publicly calling the streamer out, thanks to their shared rivalry with Lyles.

Before that happens, iShowSpeed surprisingly accepted his next challenge — this time from a former Heisman winner.

During his latest livestream in Estonia, Speed ran into Robert Griffin III, the former Washington QB and college football legend. And it didn’t take long before the two put their legs to the test as RGIII, now 35, opened the encounter with a perfect 80-yard dime to Speed, who caught it effortlessly.

“I think you can run a 4.3 though,” Griffin told Speed after watching the streamer stretch the field like a natural. Initially, iShowSpeed doubted himself: “I can’t run a 4.4…” But seconds later, he flipped, suddenly confident: “I can run a 4.3.”

Naturally, this set the tone as the two lined up and raced twice — and both times, Speed won, leaving RGIII just a few strides behind. But the significance wasn’t just that iShowSpeed beat a former NFL player — it was who he beat.

The former Commanders star wasn’t just an NFL QB. He was one of the fastest athletes in football. Back in 2012, he clocked an official 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, though he claimed field timers clocked him at 4.35.

Even before college football, RGIII was a Big 12 400m hurdles champion, finished 3rd at the NCAA meet, and even competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

So, when RGIII said, “If I train this man right here, I’m telling you, he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race… he could beat Noah [Lyles] in the 40,” he wasn’t just hyping up a viral moment; he meant it.

After racing @ishowspeedsui with no training at 35 pic.twitter.com/88ExIwTCzg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 15, 2025

Griffin also added, “I see the natural athlete in you,” making it clear that he sees a lot of potential in iShowSpeed, the athlete.

So, while Tyreek Hill is still waiting on his shot at Speed and Noah Lyles remains curiously silent, one thing is clear: this battle is no longer just internet theater. It’s shaping up to be a real sprint showdown, and now, it has an Olympic-level mentor in the mix.