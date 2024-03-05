Ryan Bates Net Worth: How Much Has the Bears’ New Center Earned in His NFL Career?

How Much is Ryan Bates Worth?

Net Worth $3-5 million Born February 14, 1997 (Warminster, Pennsylvania) Age 27 years Designation Center Team Chicago Bears Nationality American Marital Status Unmarried College Penn State Last Updated March 5, 2024

According to various sources, Ryan Bates’ net worth is approximately between $3-5 million.

Introduction

Ryan Bates is a talented American football center who was recently traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Chicago Bears. He was born on February 14, 1997, in Warminster, Pennsylvania, to Norman Bates and Theresa Strocen-Bates and has a sister named Anna. Ryan’s love for the game intensified when he was attending Archbishop Wood Catholic High School and moved on to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions after showcasing his strength and resilience. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 302 pounds, Ryan Bates has started gaining recognition and praise in the NFL.

NFL Career

Ryan Bates’ journey to the NFL exemplified hard work and dedication. His dream came true in 2019 when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him as an undrafted free agent on May 10. This marked a crucial opportunity for him to establish a prominent presence in professional football. However, shortly after, Bates was traded to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Eli Harold on August 9, 2019. The center showcased versatility with the Bills playing both right and left guard positions. He appeared in 73 games with the Bills since 2019, starting 19 of them. Most of his starts came in the 2022 season, when he started 15, playing at the right guard position.

During the 2021 season, Bates widely established himself as the starting left guard for the Bills. The Chicago Bears noticed his standout play and made a four-year contract offer of $17 million in the following offseason. The Bills could have let Bates go as a restricted free agent, however, they decided to keep him by matching the offer. The Bears persisted in their efforts and traded their 2024 fifth-round pick to the Bills for Ryan Bates before the 2024 NFL Draft. If the transaction occurs on March 13, Bates will have a $4 million dead cap impact on the Bills’ financial records for the year. It would eventually save $1.433 million on their 2024 salary cap.

Who is Ryan Bates’ Girlfriend?

Ryan Bates is dating an NFL cheerleader and mental health advocate, MacLaine Funsch. Their love story began at Penn State in February 2018 and has since developed into a heartwarming bond. They helped each other transition from being college lovebirds to being a loving couple in and around the league.

What is Ryan Bates Height and Weight?

Ryan Bates is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 302 pounds.

Did Ryan Bates Run the 40-Yard Dash In the NFL Combine?

Ryan recorded a 5.09s 40-yard dash time.