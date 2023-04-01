“Taco Tuesdays & Junk Food Fridays”: Secret Behind Patrick Mahomes-Led Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Finally Revealed

There is no doubt about the fact that Andy Reid is one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of Pro football. However, the secret behind his success is not just limited to clever play calling or passion for the game. Reid’s unwavering love for food has also played a major role in helping him achieve great laurels in the NFL.

Andy Reid and @FourVerts — forever Mac & Cheese bros 🤝 pic.twitter.com/d4Pb4qPbrB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2023

In fact, Andy’s Taco Tuesdays and Junky Fridays probably played a massive part in Patrick Mahomes & Co’s success last season. This shows that while the veteran showcases himself as a grumpy head coach, from inside, he is like an adorable teddy bear who loves fried food.

When did Andy Reid start this trend of Fast food Fridays?

The 65-year-old head coach is a die-hard foodie and never leaves an opportunity to enjoy some junk food along with his players. He is even credited for starting Taco Tuesdays and Junky Fridays during his tenure in Philadelphia.

Under Andy Reid, the #Eagles used to do “Taco Tuesdays” and “Fast Food Fridays”, where the facility’s kitchen would be fully stocked with things like pizza, chicken wings, fried foods, etc. Chip Kelly ended these traditions when he was hired. However, they still are alive in KC. pic.twitter.com/cGkJsppHd5 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 31, 2023

Every week, the Eagles’ cafeteria used to get stocked with pizzas, cheeseburgers, and various junk foods. This was an incentive to the athletes after coming off a grueling practice session.

However, once he left the franchise, Reid’s successor Chip Kelly stripped all those reservations and introduced a strict diet. Well, someone’s loss is somebody else’s gain as Reid’s arrival in Kansas City helped the Chiefs begin a new era of enjoying different cheeseburgers in the town.

Despite allowing athletes to consume as per their requirements, the coach never compromised on the quality of the game. His two Super Bowl victories happen to be adequate evidence of this notion.

Patrick Mahomes and the head coach love to enjoy championship wins with a cheeseburger

Ever since Mahomes joined the squad in 2017, a golden era has begun in the history of this franchise. Reid’s clever strategies and the quarterback’s all-around performance helped the side win two Super Bowl titles in four years. All thanks to their never-ending persistence and occasional cheat meals.

“I’m gonna have a double cheeseburger tonight with extra cheese. I might enjoy it with my family and the team. That’s what I’m going to do,” Reid said in an interview after winning the first title in 2020.

Similarly, this year, Mahomes and Co gifted their head coach a cheeseburger after showcasing a splendid performance in the postseason games. Not to mention, the Super Bowl celebrations happened to be a grand ceremony. It will be interesting to see how long this trend continues to make an impact on the overall attitude and fitness of these athletes.