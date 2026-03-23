“You Shouldn’t Have Been So Naive”: Skip Bayless Reminds Maxx Crosby After Ravens’ U-Turn

For a brief moment in early March, one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers appeared set to reshape the AFC playoff picture. Then, just as quickly, the deal unraveled.

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The proposed trade that would have sent Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Ravens, reportedly for two first-round picks, collapsed after Baltimore raised concerns during his physical. Within 48 hours, Crosby had gone from franchise cornerstone in Las Vegas to the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade… and back again.

While Crosby framed the situation as fate and resilience, longtime sports commentator Skip Bayless saw it differently. Speaking on his show, Bayless argued that Crosby should never have emotionally processed the trade as final in the first place.

“You shouldn’t have been so naive. I don’t want to hear anything about all your Ravens issues. It’s not official until the next day.”

The Arena crew reacts to Maxx Crosby’s comments about the cancelled Ravens trade pic.twitter.com/ww9jURGK4L — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) March 22, 2026

Bayless’ criticism centered on a key reality of NFL transactions: no trade is truly complete until the acquiring team signs off on the player’s physical.

Crosby revealed on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, that he first learned about the deal while hosting friends at home. His agent, CJ LaBoy, informed him that Baltimore had offered two first-rounders and that the move was likely to go through.

By the time Crosby was on his way out to meet friends later that evening, the call came again, this time with confirmation. “He goes, ‘you’re a Baltimore Raven.’” Days later, he was on a flight to the East Coast for medical evaluations and introductory meetings. The visit, however, felt unusual from the start. Crosby said he was shuffled through scans for hours and never met Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta during the trip.

That unease only grew when head coach Jesse Minter informed him that team doctors had concerns about the long-term outlook of his surgically repaired knee. Within minutes of being reassured by his own surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, that his recovery timeline was on track, Crosby received another call: the Ravens were backing out of the deal.

Baltimore arranged a flight back to Las Vegas that same night. By the next morning, Crosby said he was already back inside the Raiders’ facilities before 5 a.m., attempting to restore a sense of normalcy after a surreal 72-hour stretch.

On social media, he struck a philosophical tone: “Everything happens for a reason… I’m a Raider. I’m back.”

His teammates, who had sent emotional messages after the initial trade news, flooded him with even more support when the move fell through, reinforcing his standing as the emotional leader of the Raiders’ locker room.

Others around the league echoed similar points. Former MVP quarterback Cam Newton noted that teams are under no obligation to provide a welcoming experience before a physical clears, framing the situation as a “harsh reality” rather than a betrayal.

For now, Crosby remains the face of the Raiders’ defense and one of the league’s most relentless edge rushers. Publicly, both sides have moved forward as if the trade never happened, but the episode revealed just how close the franchise came to resetting its future.