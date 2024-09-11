Disappointed Deion Sanders Jr. Felt “Terrible” and “Embarrassed” After Colorado’s Loss to Nebraska

On Saturday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the Colorado Buffaloes with a 28-10 win. Moreover, the Deion Sanders-led program was trailing by 28 points at halftime, with no points to show for it. Not so surprisingly, the head coach’s eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., described this blowout loss as “terrible” and “embarrassing” during his appearance on “Zero 2 Sixty.”

While he was disappointed, Sanders Jr. did not let that emotion roll into his heart-to-heart conversation with Coach Prime following the game. The 30-year-old explained that their conversations are usually different from typical coach-player discussions, as being the head coach’s son allows him to offer insights to his father that others might avoid.

So, in light of the loss that led to his younger brother Shedeur Sanders’ NIL value drop, Sanders Jr. advised Coach Prime to address issues more promptly instead of letting them fester, which can impact future games as it has in the past.

He believes his father tends to address problems only when he can no longer tolerate them, rather than doing so “right off the bat.” Thus, he urged his father to change this approach, moving forward.

Reflecting on his conversation with his father, Sanders Jr. said:

“Whatever you see, whatever you’re seeing, whatever you don’t like or dislike, do something about it. Say something and fix it. Don’t let it go on any longer.”

That said, while the loss to Nebraska was a tough blow for Colorado, Sanders Jr. still believes the team must not feel pessimistic and use the defeat to turn things around as the season progresses.

Sanders Jr. feels there is a need for a sense of urgency at CU

Amid the Buffs’ subpar performance following their Week 1 success, Sanders Jr. feels the team is under intense scrutiny and now needs to prove their worth with a top-notch performance to silence the critics.

“Right now, it’s like we’re in a prove-otherwise situation,” he explained. “You’ve got to take out all that frustration, take out all that whatever on these people. You really need to go prove yourself.”

Instead of focusing on trollers, Sanders Jr. feels the team should use the jabs thrown at them to fuel themselves. “You’ve got to have that chip on your shoulder… So, show (everyone) that you can do this. You can do that. You have to show improved situations.”

Additionally, Sanders Jr. feels there’s a need for a more aggressive approach to “crush the enemy” which is currently lacking among the Buffaloes. “You can’t let people feel like they can mess with you, or they will,” he warned.

For Sanders Jr., the expectation is that both players and coaches will improve their performances and show tangible results. And this will be on full display this week when the Buffaloes take on Colorado State on the road.