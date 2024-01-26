Stephen A. Smith, the renowned sports commentator, recently voiced strong opinions on NFL coaching dynamics, particularly focusing on Bill Belichick. Smith argued passionately that teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons missed a significant opportunity by not aggressively pursuing Belichick for their head coaching vacancies.

The sportscaster pointed out the internal chaos within the Cowboys organization, suggesting that Belichick’s leadership could have been a stabilizing force. He extended this argument to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, emphasizing that the latter should have been particularly eager to court Belichick. He mentioned, “If you’re the Atlanta Falcons, you should be rolling out the red carpet; you should be getting on your knees and begging Bill Belichick to come, so why hasn’t that happened?”

Smith zeroes in on a major factor that could be making teams think twice: Belichick’s call to split with Tom Brady. He also mentioned that Robert Kraft believed that he could persuade the star QB to stay; however, Belichick had a different perspective. It only became worse when TB12 went on to clinch a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. In Smith’s view, this might be the main reason for teams to pause and reconsider Belichick’s talent.

Notably, there are only a few franchises left that Belichick can call home. With the Atlanta Falcons reportedly closing in on Raheem Morris as their new head coach, the landscape for the former Patriots head coach narrows significantly.

Where Could Bill Belichick Land Next?

As of January 26th, only a couple of teams are still on the hunt for a head coach. However, the Washington Commanders, despite their attractive setup under Josh Harris and Adam Peters, seem uninterested in Belichick. The Seattle Seahawks, another potential suitor, face the peculiar situation of replacing a 72-year-old coach with Belichick, who is 71. While Seattle’s team composition is appealing, their lack of urgency in choosing a new coach suggests they might not be banking on Belichick either, as per CBS Sports.

Returning to the AFC East presents an interesting scenario. The New York Jets, despite their struggles, seem to be sticking with Robert Saleh. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, might be an intriguing option. Their repeated playoff disappointments under Sean McDermott could open a window for Belichick, especially with the allure of him facing his former team twice a year.

Stephen A. Smith’s evaluation presents a nuanced view of the NFL’s coaching landscape. While Belichick’s achievements are undeniable, his choices, especially regarding Tom Brady, may additionally have inadvertently impacted his role as a head coach candidate. Moreover, if he has to sit out the 2024 season, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach will emerge as a top prospect in the following season.