Steve Wilks Panthers : How good was former Panthers coach as an NFL Player?

Steve Wilks will be left shaking his head after being passed over for Carolina’s head coaching job, and it may be worth looking at how the former coach was as a player.

The Panthers had a disappointing season in 2022-23. They brought in Baker Mayfield in hopes of reviving his career, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out as they planned.

Baker was sent to the Rams, and the team had to switch between quarterbacks multiple times. In the end, they were in contention for a playoff spot, but they simply weren’t good enough.

The team also experienced coaching changes as Matt Rhule was fired very early on into the season. Carolina didn’t replace him during the season, rolling with interim coach Steve Wilks.

Wilks did an incredible job with the Panthers roster, given the turmoil they were going through and the constant personnel turnover, taking the team 6-6 and putting them back in the playoff hunt after a 1-4 start. The team didn’t retain him though and chose to hire Frank Reich for the upcoming season.

How good was Steve Wilks as an NFL player?

Wilks had a great run as an NFL coach this past season, but how good of an NFL player was he? Well, to begin with Steve Wilks didn’t play in the NFL.

The Charlotte Rage was a professional football team that played in the Arena Football League between 1992 and 1996. Steve Wilks was a member of the team for the 1993 season.

He played as a WR/DB in his one season, and he wasn’t too perfect. He had only 4 catches for 29 yards in his short stint. Looks like Wilks really was cut out for coaching after all.

There is also a new story trending with Wilks’ fire. Wilks joined Brian Flores in his lawsuit against racial discrimination in the NFL targetted against minority coaches, and his lawyer sent out a strong statement against Carolina’s decision. His attorney Douglas Wigdor had the following statement.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper.

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Wilks had a more subdued reaction.

