Why Travis Kelce’s Sister-in-Law Kylie’s Allegiance Will Always Be With the Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but don’t expect Kylie, Travis’ sister-in-law, to cheer for him. Her husband, Jason, a former Eagle, might have retired from the league, but Kylie has been bleeding green even before meeting him. She has even stated that if Jason had ever left Philly for another team, she would have found a workaround—one that would let her support her husband without changing her allegiance.

In Prime Video’s KELCE documentary, a clip featured Travis‘ sister-in-law saying that if her husband ever played for another NFL team, she wouldn’t wear the new team’s merch to his games—but would wear the Kelce name on the back. “I just, I couldn’t do it,” she said. The moment naturally went viral, showcasing the unapologetic Kylie Kelce that Eagles fans have grown to love, while reaffirming her unwavering loyalty to the team.

Hilariously, the Philly native also recalled her struggle during a playoff matchup that Travis Kelce played with his Chiefs, but the Eagles were ousted at that point in the post-season. As a sister-in-law, the Not Gonna Lie host had Travis’ back, but rocking the Chiefs jersey or partaking in the Chiefs’ iconic Tomahawk Chop was where she drew the line.

This trend continued in last year’s playoffs when the Chiefs faced the Bills. Kylie was present but didn’t wear the Chiefs’ red and white. That year, Travis once again made it to the Super Bowl, and Kylie decided not to attend the game.

“I am an Eagles fan to the extent that if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce but not wear another team’s stuff… Like, it sounds terrible. Travis was in the playoffs one year and the Eagles were not. So we went to a playoff game in Kansas City and I was like — ‘Do I have to [wear the jersey]?’ But Trav knows that I always want him to be successful.. but I’m not gonna be out here like doing the chief’s chop. No!” she explained.

As luck would have it, Travis Kelce’s Chiefs will once again square off against The Birds in the Super Bowl. For Kylie, this is obviously a tricky situation, even more so because of her kids.

Kylie and Jason Kelce’s kids will be supporting Uncle Trav in the Super Bowl

In a recent edition of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie, like Jason, made it clear that she will be rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at the Super Bowl this weekend. However, when it comes to her girls, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are their beloved football team.

Kylie and Jason thus stitched ‘Go Uncle Trav’ jerseys for their kids, so that they can support their uncle to the fullest. Growing up as a die-hard Eagles fan, seeing your kids support the Chiefs in the Super Bowl against the Birds must suck. But considering that Travis Kelce is family, Kylie has no hard feelings.

“I was raised to bleed green…but we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav!’ shirts, because they love their uncle… And of course, they love cheering him on. And to be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too, but he is our family.”

One can only imagine how difficult watching the Super Bowl must be for Kylie Kelce. On one hand, her brother-in-law and kids will be ecstatic if the Chiefs secure a 3-peat, while she’ll be dealing with the grief of seeing the Birds lose yet another Lombardi Trophy. On the other hand, if the Eagles win, she might have to limit her celebrations to keep Travis and the kids’ sentiments in check.

Truly a tough place to be in!