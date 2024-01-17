Swifties are Finding Innovative & Emotional Ways to Cope With Jason Kelce’s Retirement News; “IM SOBBING HYSTERICALLY”

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cardinals v Eagles DEC 31 December 31, 2023, Philadelphia, PA, USA: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) comes off the field before the NFL football matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 31, 2023.

Jason Kelce might be retiring and the Swifties are DISTRAUGHT. Who would’ve thought that when last year Travis Kelce talked about giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet, we would be here, witnessing Swifties grieving over Jason Kelce potentially retiring from the NFL? Well, that’s where we are now.

The pop star’s fanbase has immediately embraced the Kelce brothers as their own, making them a part of their fandom. Jason Kelce, already a pretty well-liked giant in the league, also captured the heart of Swifties through his podcast episodes with Travis. He even introduced the ‘No dumb questions’ portion on the podcast, after new fans started tuning in, explaining the game for all the new fangirls or boys.

So when he was spotted leaking tears during what could be his last game ever, everyone melted. Including the swifties. Taylor Swift’s fans are taking the news of his retirement surprisingly hard, considering most of them probably hadn’t even heard of him before last year. They’ve now resorted to making tear-jerking edits of the Eagles center, set to Taylor Swift songs! The song of choice seems to be ‘Long Live’:

‘Enchanted’ from her sophomore album also made it to the tributes:

Taylor Swift entering the NFL canon had fans who knew nothing about football, to be introduced to not only the game but the emotions we’re all too familiar with. Watching how they’re reacting to Kelce retiring, it feels as if they’ve watched him play for years.

It’s been fascinating to see the Taylor Swift fanbase embrace the NFL. It’s been strange, but it’s been fascinating. As the popstar started attending more and more games, the league saw a boost in its female audience. This latest iteration of this fan culture has manifested in fan edits of Kelce to Swift songs, and we are here for it.

Jason Kelce to Retire After 13 Years?

Jason Kelce started his football career with the Eagles and is presumably ending it after more than a decade with the same team. He has often shared his love for the Philly fanbase and the way they embraced him as their own. A few days ago, when he dissolved into tears on the sidelines, as the Eagles lost their place in the playoffs, his pain felt more intense than just a simple loss.

Within moments, it was reported that Kelce had told his teammates that that would be his last game in the locker room. The loss became that much harder for fans after hearing the news. The future Hall of Famer spent thirteen years with the Eagles, and his legacy will live on. There’s been no confirmation of his retirement from his end though, so if it turns out he will stick it out for another, these edits will seem pretty funny.