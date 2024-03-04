Eli Manning Isn’t Content With the Inclusion of One Specific Signal Caller in Peter King’s List of Nicest QBs; “He Tried to Give Me a Swirly”

If you’ve ever watched the Manning Cast or followed Omaha Productions, you’d know that the banter between Eli and Peyton is unparalleled; they both enjoy teasing each other. Recently retired veteran sportswriter Peter King released a list of the nicest quarterbacks he has had the pleasure of speaking with during his illustrious 29-year career.

The list includes some legendary and iconic names. Unable to decide on just the top 10, King ended up naming twelve quarterbacks. He placed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning at the pinnacle, followed by Bengals Ring of Honor QB Boomer Esiason. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, secured the third spot, followed by Kirk Cousins at four. But the younger Manning brother had one slight issue with this list.

While Eli Manning agreed with the list, he humorously named one person who, in his opinion, shouldn’t be on it—Peyton Manning. His reason is that the former Broncos star once tried to playfully bully Eli by putting his head into a toilet.

The Manning brothers share a special bond, never missing a chance to make fun of each other during live television. The former Giants QB, Eli, consistently seizes the opportunity to poke fun at Peyton’s prominent forehead. This isn’t the first time Eli has taken a playful shot at his brother, as the Manning Cast last season gave us a glimpse of just how much they enjoy engaging in such banter.

Eli and Peyton Manning: Epitome of Sibling Rivalry

Before Eli humorously labeled Peyton a bully on social media, he was poking fun at his brother’s hand gestures during a live telecast of the Manning Cast. Last season on Manning Cast, during the November fixture between the Chargers and the Jets, Eli was asked to analyze the punt-return-for-touchdown by the Chargers against the Jets. Apparently, at the same time, Peyton lost the ability to hear Eli Manning’s audio.

The former Giants QB made full use of this situation and trolled his brother. Using vague hand gestures, he stated, “You’ve got to stay in your lane; I know nothing about punt coverage. It’s all about the one missed tackle.” Peyton responded by suggesting that Eli should rely more on hand signals because he couldn’t hear a word of anything he just said. Peyton humorously added that it doesn’t bother him because he has already heard the 2-time Super Bowl winner speak too much. Eli admitted that he knew Peyton couldn’t hear a thing.

The banter and back-and-forth between them are what make the Manning Cast great. When they invited Arnold Schwarzenegger to appear on the show, he ended up bringing his donkey with him. While Schwarzenegger was feeding the donkey, Eli remarked that the way the donkey was eating looked like Peyton and further inquired whether the donkey’s name was Peyton. The two of them thoroughly enjoy making fun of each other and will continue to do so.