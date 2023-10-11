Deion Sanders Drops a Highly Positive Update About Travis Hunter’s Injury Ahead of the Stanford Game; “Tremendous Chance He Can Play”

CU football’s two-way super star player Travis Hunter is cheered on by fans during the Buff Walk before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado’s defense has faced a rough time since Travis Hunter’s injury a few weeks back. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver injury during an intense matchup with Colorado State. In the absence of Hunter, Colorado saw consecutive losses to Oregon and USC, already formidable rivals. However, Coach Prime’s lates update on the WR’s injury serves hope to the fans.

After a brutal liver injury, courtesy of a late hit by Henry Blackburn, Travis Hunter was sidelined for a couple weeks, in an obvious hit for the Buffs. In a video shared by DNVR Sports, Coach Prime updates the fans on Hunter’s situation, saying that he seems to be recovering at a rapid pace.

Travis Hunter Back This Week?

Travis Hunter is an asset for the Buffs on the defense as well as the offense. And his absense has seen the team take obvious hits on the gridiron. He has stats to back his case with 16 receptions for 233 yars, 9 tackles, and 2 pass breaks this season, and was definitely missed by his team. He is back, however, and being an absolute tank during practice. And not only that, Coach Prime thinks he could even join the unit back this week for their matchup against Stanford. Talking at his weekly press conference he said,

“There’s a tremendous chance he could play (this week). It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice… he has to be in shape. I dont want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset, and Travis came to me yesterday to ask “what more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to.“… I hope he can play.”

The fans are also hoping that Hunter is back as soon as possible and the Buffs can keep on raking in those wins. Even Shedeur is eagre to his pal back on the team, so they can put their best foot forward in the upcoming matchups.

Frustrations Running High In Colorado?

Certainly, the Buffs are missing their WR. Tensions are running high as the season progresses and QB Shedeur Sanders is definitely missing his WR. In a behind the scenes video, Shedeur can be seen engaging in a friendly scuffle with Travis, in mock frustration at his absense.

As the Buffs gear up to go against Stanford, and subsequently against much stronger opponents, they need all hands on deck. Hunter returning to the lineup would be huge boost to the denfense as well as the offense. While Cormani McClain proved his position against USC, the defense would only be further bolstered by Hunter’s addition, with Shilo on the secondary.