“These Guys are Selfless”: Deion Sanders Raves About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter As Colorado Celebrates Jersey Retirement

The controversial moment finally arrived—Colorado followed through on its bold decision to retire the numbers of two standout players: recently graduated quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dual-threat star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. During Colorado’s spring game, Coach Deion Sanders took a moment to reflect on the special occasion and the impact both players had on the Buffaloes program.

Coach Prime spoke with pride about his son, Shedeur, and the electrifying Travis Hunter, crediting them with elevating the school’s national profile. He emphasized that their contributions went far beyond just football.

Despite receiving little financial backing from the school’s NIL collective, both players brought in major NIL deals from outside sources, all while putting up highlight-reel performances week after week.

According to Sanders, their character, leadership, and on-field excellence helped put Colorado football back on the map, and for that, the school is honoring them by retiring their numbers.

“Crazy people don’t understand what they brought to the table. The main thing people forget is that they didn’t take any helpers. They just did it on strength because they’re good kids. They took it off the field, not from the school. So these guys are selfless. What they brought to this program, how they magnified us and put in the light, it’s unbelievable. We wouldn’t be where we are without those young men and several others.”

Colorado officially retired Shedeur Sanders’ No. 2 jersey after just two seasons with the program, placing it alongside the school’s four other retired numbers. The ceremony took place during the Buffaloes’ Spring Game, and fans erupted with cheers as the moment unfolded. Adding to the atmosphere, Shedeur’s own recorded song echoed throughout the stadium, making the occasion even more personal.

The crowd goes wild as Colorado retires Travis’s number

Following the retirement of Shedeur’s number 2, next, it was Travis Hunter’s turn. His No. 12 jersey was unveiled on the east side of the stadium, drawing another wave of applause from the energized crowd. The Heisman winner added yet another milestone to his already decorated college career.

After the ceremony, Hunter spoke to the media and reflected on the journey that brought him to Boulder. He expressed his gratitude for trusting Deion Sanders and buying into the vision at Colorado. He sees his number retirement as more than just an honor—it symbolizes everything he and the program have built together.

“It paid off real well, as you see from the video and all the accolades I’ve got. I came in and trusted him with everything I got. I came in with Shedeur and for us to get this right there, it means a lot to both of us.”

Shedeur also cherished seeing his name honored among the retired numbers, especially alongside his close friend, Travis. Their journey together—beginning at Jackson State and continuing in Boulder—has been nothing short of transformative.

He loved his time at Colorado, where he and Hunter helped shift the narrative around the program, steering it in a new, positive direction. Before their arrival, the Buffaloes weren’t held in such high regard.

Now, their success is paving the way for Deion Sanders to elevate the program even further, as more talented players are eager to join the Buffs and play under his leadership.

Travis and Shedeur join Bobby Anderson, Rashaan Salaam, Byron White, and Joe Romig as four players to have their numbers retired by the Buffaloes. Now, both players will soon be eagerly waiting for Roger Goodell to call out their names in Green Bay as the NFL draft 2025 comes closer.