“They’re Giving Out Bobble Butts”: Fans Roast Lions’ Giveaway of Unique Amon-Ra St. Brown Merchandise for Vikings Game

Amon-Ra St. Brown went viral last season with his headstand touchdown celebration. After catching a 3-yard pass for a score, the Detroit Lions wideout balanced himself on his head in the end zone. Now, a year later, the team is making a bobblehead dedicated to the headstand celly.

The St. Brown bobblehead also comes just a week after his birthday. After turning 26 on October 24th, the Lions are giving away his viral celebration. But it’s not your typical everyday bobblehead.

What sets St. Brown’s bobblehead apart from the rest is that it’s upside down. Because of this, the hips and legs are the parts that bobble, not the head. In fact, from the waist up, Amon-Ra is completely glued and immovable.

A look at the tremendous Amon-Ra St. Brown bobbleheads that the Lions are giving out to fans attending today’s game vs. the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/267EM3U58F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2025

Of course, some fans had a few quips about this unique piece of memorabilia.

“They’re giving out bobble butts,” one wrote. “No way they gave Amon Ra a a** shaking bobble head,” another joked.

Others thought it was an awesome new take on a sports merchandise staple.

“Not even a Lions fan, but how do I get one?” someone asked. “Ok these are sick,” wrote fantasy football aficionado, Matthew Berry.

If you want to get your hands on one of these St. Brown bobbleheads, we hope you’re already at Ford Field waiting to get in. The Lions are only giving away a limited number to fans arriving early for Sunday’s game. Even then, there’s no guarantee that every fan will get one, as many merchandise collectors will surely be rushing to grab the unique bobble.

St. Brown already has his, though. In fact, he loved how the bobblehead turned out. He especially liked how the hips move when the toy is shaken. After picking it up for the first time, he gave it a shake and did his patented first-down celebration. It looked like he was having a great time.

For anyone wondering how it bobbles:pic.twitter.com/t3xsDqKZm8 — Undaunted (@NvictusManeo) November 2, 2025

All in all, it’s an awesome piece of St. Brown Lions merch. But his focus will ultimately be on winning the day against the division rival Minnesota Vikings. Competing in one of the toughest divisions in football, a win would move the Lions to 6-2 and could push them into first place if the Green Bay Packers lose against the lowly Panthers.