Tom Brady Finally Breaks Silence on ‘NFL Rigged’ Rumors; “Script That Had Me Losing to Peyton Manning’s Little Brother Eli?”

Tom Brady, the only QB on the planet with 7 Super Bowl rings, recently gave his take on the entire ‘NFL Rigged’ controversy in the most hilarious way possible. Although Brady is the most successful quarterback in NFL history, he has also suffered as many as 3 defeats in the Super Bowl.

Brady, who was recently seen auditioning for a spot at Peyton and Eli Manning’s ManningCast, had no hesitation in bringing his two rival QBs back in the conversation while addressing the ‘NFL Scripted’ rumors. Brady took a dig at former Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, who managed to defeat him in two Super Bowl games in 2008 and 2012.

Tom Brady Addresses ‘NFL Scripted’ Rumors

On being asked to give his verdict on whether the NFL is actually scripted, Tom Brady provided a hilariously twisted response involving Eli Manning, the quarterback who handed him two of his three Super Bowl defeats. The 46-year-old suggested that he would never have played along a script that involved him losing to “Peyton Manning’s little brother.” He blatantly denied claims of the NFL being scripted, using that as an illustration.

“Do I think the NFL is scripted? You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton Manning’s little brother Eli twice in the Super Bowl? No,” Brady said, in the video shared by NFL on Instagram. Ahead of the 2023/24 NFL season, the league has started promoting the “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” campaign, which is in itself a unique way to debunk the whole NFL Rigged theory.

The NFL also released another video a few days ago, to promote the campaign, wherein they roped in the best players for a table read of the script to be apparently followed for the 104th season. The table read included the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Ja’Marr Chase, DK Metcalf and Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes who joined in virtually. In a bid to top previous years’ ratings, director, Keegan-Michael Key, suggested Ja’Marr Chase to make a “no-handed catch”.

The NFL has certainly decided to take an all-in approach towards this whole NFL Rigged theories this season. There may also be a few other surprise advertisements lined up by the league in the coming days.

Many NFL Players Have Cheekily Suggested that the NFL is Scripted in the Past

Back in February this year, a few more NFL stars shared their sarcastic take on NFL scripted Controversy. Ex-NFL running back, Arian Foster dug up rumours of the NFL being scripted. Foster sarcastically claimed that they needed to follow a specific script even during training sessions. He also said that players go out and put on a show for the audience, despite knowing the outcome.

This sparked a whole range of sarcastic comments from his fellow NFL players, who too chimed in on the subject. Saints’ Alvin Kamara took to X and wrote, “When they handed me the script for our season during camp, I almost walked out the facility bra.”

Micah Parsons, Matthew Judon and reputed NFL analyst, Emmanuel Acho all jumped on the bandwagon sharing their satirical thoughts on the subject. All these comments from reputed NFL players are bound to bring about a laugh amidst the fans.