Reddit NFL Streams: How to Watch Super Bowl 57 for Free Without r/nflstreams

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will take center stage for Super Bowl 57, bringing the end of another great season of football. Read on to see how you can catch the Super Bowl action.

The Chiefs and Eagles have been the best teams in their respective conferences all season long. They both have a record of 14-3 entering this contest, and they both showcased their class in the Divisional and Conference Championship games.

Kansas City has been the class of the AFC for some time now, with Patrick Mahomes leading his team to a 5th straight Conference Championship game. This team finally got revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals in the semis, as Mahomes finally notched a win over rival Joe Burrow.

Of course, Mahomes himself had a dominant season. He won the MVP award this season, making it two for his career now. Mahomes will be looking to break the curse that follows MVP winners, as no MVP has ever gone on to win the Super Bowl.

Philly saw a massive ascension with its young superstars. Jalen Hurts turned a page in his career this season, putting up MVP numbers as he led Philly to the first seed in the NFC.

Hurts’ ground game is what makes him such a potent weapon. He can beat you with his legs just as bad as he can beat you with his arm, and the Chiefs will have to make sure they account for that factor when matching up against him.

Good morning from Arizona, the site of Super Bowl 57 pic.twitter.com/R3pXj6JNjP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 12, 2023

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 2023 is today at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be broadcasted on FOX Sports.

Where to Stream the 2023 Super Bowl For Free?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. For today’s game, you can use FOX’s website to watch the game.

However if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you need to check which channel your team’s game is on, and then find a streaming platform that carries that channel. These are some of the best options:

NFL App

Yahoo! Sports App

fubo TV

AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

Peacock

Of course, not every streaming service will carry every channel, but most of them carry FOX and CBS which is where the majority of NFL games are usually shown. For instance this week, you can catch every game on fubo TV.

If you aren’t already subscribed to any of these platforms, now might be a good time to take advantage of a free trial on one of them as the playoffs get underway, seeing that all of them except the NFL app offer this feature.

