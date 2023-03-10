Bikini-Clad Veronika Rajek’s “Sexiest Ever” Avatar is Setting the Internet Ablaze

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek is famous for setting the internet ablaze with her steamy posts from time to time. Also known for being a crazy Tom Brady fan, Veronika’s popularity graph has witnessed a massive upsurge in the last few months.

After she had uploaded a few pictures in TB12 jersey along with a lengthy caption showering love on the GOAT quarterback in December last year, Rajek’s Instagram account, which was reportedly taken down in the past, got its soul restored.

NFL Combine 2023: Top 5 Most Impressive Offensive Linemen Who Sealed the Deal at Combine This Year

Veronika Rajek drops new video in colorful bikini

Adding a few more visuals to the glorious gallery of Veronika Rajek’s bikini pictures and videos, the renowned model recently shared a clip of hers which is getting a lot of fan attention.

Rajek showed off her jacked physique in barely-there colorful bikini and high heels. Also sporting stylish black sunglasses, the Slovakian bombshell used “I am too sexy” song along with the video.

Veronika, who wants to be a Sports Illustrated covergirl one day, is making some rapid strides in the world of modeling. Recently, she was seen showing off her big red MSCHF boots which puts her on the elite list of celebs that were chosen by the bold and controversial brand to popularize their product.

Supremely fit Veronika Rajek is not immune to internet trolls

Veronika is very particular about staying in shape. From time to time, she keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her workouts. However, even she hasn’t been spared by mindless internet trolls. Whenever Rajek shares her pictures or videos, a few people end up needlessly advising her about how she should gain a few pounds in order to look better.

One time, a user had even commented on one of her posts that Brady would like her to gain more weight. Responding to the comment, Rajek had stated that the NFL star is not her nutritionist after which, the person in question had apologized for crossing the line.

Coming back to Veronika-Tom dating rumors, there seems to be little or no weight left in those as Brady is busy with his kids and Veronika has stopped posting stuff which used to suggest that she might be chasing Brady.

