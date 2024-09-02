Tom Brady Will Become the “Best Broadcaster”: Fans in Awe as TB12 Showcases His Obsession With Football

Tom Brady’s obsession with football continues to amaze fans, even after his retirement. The NFL legend recently revealed he’s kept meticulous records from every game of his career, a habit that speaks volumes about his passion for the sport.

Advertisement

In a video shared by the NFL’s official X account, Brady showed off his impressive collection of playcall sheets and scouting reports. These aren’t just random papers thrown into a box; they’re organized by year, each file containing a wealth of information from every game he’s ever played.

“It’s good to keep track of all the information rather than throw it in a big bin and you don’t know where it is,” Brady explained to the cameraman. The books even included notes from former head coach Bill Belichick, which detailed his specific plays and player assignments.

Tom Brady still has every playcall sheet and scouting report used throughout his entire career (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/F6E4qvuR1m — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, some fans were quick to speculate about how this thorough nature might translate to Brady’s future with FOX. “Brady seems like he is going to be an HOF broadcaster too!” one of the fans predicted.

Brady seems like he is going to be an HOF broadcaster too!!

I guarantee that no other QB is this meticulous. This is another reason Tom will always be the GOAT. I also hope he gets into coaching at some point too. — ʰᵃⁿᵈˢ (@diamondhanddegn) September 2, 2024

Turns out he was just playing QB to because an elite broadcaster — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) September 2, 2024

Others went on to praise Brady’s organizational skills. “That’s being seriously organized,” one commented, while another noted, “Habits that made him the are hard to quit!”

Habits that made him the are hard to quit! — MrLawgiver (@TheMrLawgiver) September 2, 2024

For Brady, these records aren’t just mementos. He admitted to occasionally revisiting them too, analyzing how he handled certain games. It’s this level of dedication and attention to detail that has many believing Brady will excel in his upcoming role as a Fox broadcaster.

When you are the G.O.A.T., you always want to be G.O.A.T. in everything. — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 2, 2024

It’s this relentless pursuit of excellence that made Brady a fan favorite and he plans on doing the same as he transitions into his post-playing career.

TB12 reveals strategy for FOX broadcasting role, echoing QB books

Brady’s attention to detail is a strategy he’s carrying into his new career as a broadcaster. Soon after revealing his meticulously kept QB books, Brady shared his plans to leverage this wealth of information in his upcoming $375 million FOX role.

“I think if I wanna refer back to players or schemes or defensive coordinators, you know, it’s all here,” Brady said. However, he’s not stopping with his existing records. “I’ll do the same thing as a broadcaster. I’m going to store information going into the season.”

Even when the interviewer joked about Brady potentially building books from 2001 to 2040, spanning his playing and broadcasting careers, Brady’s eyes lit up. “That would be sick! That’s a lot of years in the NFL,” he expressed.

That being said, Brady is set to make his broadcasting debut in Week 1, calling the Cowboys-Browns matchup alongside Kevin Burkhardt, after months of anticipation. With his extensive preparation and deep knowledge of the game, there is this eagerness to see how Brady’s on-field success translates to the booth.