Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball Cost Him $60,000 And Mike Evans Is The Man To Blame For It

Tom Brady set the record for the 600th passing touchdown in 2021, and that TD ball cost him $60,000. Mike Evans, who scored the TD, gave the ball to Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy, who got paid by quarterback Tom Brady more than $60,000 for returning the touchdown pass ball.

Tom Brady is the only player in National Football League history to throw 600 touchdown passes. He accomplished this great achievement during the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s 38-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on October 25, 2021, and a lucky fan from St. Petersburg had the opportunity to touch a piece of NFL history as he did so.

At Raymond James Stadium, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans accidentally handed the football to 29-year-old Kennedy, a graduate of St. Petersburg High School, as he stood in an end zone seat to celebrate his touchdown.

Tom Brady Had To Pay $60,000 To Get His 600th Touchdown Pass Ball Back

Evans and Brady returned to the sidelines, where Evans learned that the football needed to be retrieved from the fan. Kennedy told CBS that he was pleased to give Brady the ball back. He said, “I was willing to trade because I understood how much it meant to Tom.”

Mike Evans giving away Tom Brady’s 600th TD pass is really something else; of course, the Bucs staff got that ball back for him. pic.twitter.com/Ft977N2KuZ — Zak (@CaramelPhd) October 24, 2021

Kennedy agreed to return the ball in exchange for two autographed Brady jerseys, a signed Mike Evans jersey, a Brady helmet, game cleats, two season tickets for the remaining 2021 and 2022 games, another game ball, and a $1,000 gift card for team store merchandise after a negotiation between a member of the Bucs staff and Kennedy.

The football is worth $500,000, and according to Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, it could easily increase to $900,000 if ever sold at auction, and Kennedy lost his leverage once he gave up the 600th touchdown ball.

Tom Brady said the Bucs fan lost all his leverage once he gave up the 600th TD ball. But Brady is giving him a bitcoin 🤑 pic.twitter.com/upGBpmcMDS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

Brady, however, declared the very next day that he was offering the man a full bitcoin as part of the negotiation process. At that time, one bitcoin was worth approximately $62,000, which is still not $500k, but at least it’s getting there!

On “Monday Night Football” ManningCast, Tom Brady had revealed the deal to Peyton and Eli Manning, telling them, “At the end of the day, I think he’s still making out pretty well.”

