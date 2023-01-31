Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Comes Out as Bis*xual

Veronika Rajek has been in the news for a variety of reasons in the past few months. Although she has been a popular social media celebrity for quite a while, her popularity graph has suddenly shot into space in the last couple of months.

The reason behind it is the fact that many NFL fans reckon that she might be dating superstar quarterback Tom Brady. All these speculations started off when Rajek posted a few photos in TB12 jersey and wrote a lengthy caption showering love on the GOAT.

After that, on a consistent basis, Veronika has been dropping hints about dating Tom through her Instagram posts and stories. While many reckon that the Slovakian bombshell is just cleverly utilizing the Brady rumors to gain more followers, some are still convinced that the Tampa Bay QB is actually interested in dating her.

Veronika Rajek reveals that she has dated a few girls in the past

Not long ago, Veronika made an appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she ended up revealing quite a few facts about her personal and professional life. Rajek stated that she isn’t very keen to go back to her home country Slovakia as people there don’t really give the appropriate amount of respect to OnlyFans models.

Moreover, when Veronika was asked if she watches p*rn, she revealed that she sure does and ended up revealing that she is actually bis*xual. “I am bis*xual,” she said, adding that although she has dated a few women, they haven’t been easy to handle.

“Women always break my heart and it’s so painful, there is so much drama. We are the same but not the same,” she said. Moreover, when asked if she would be open to the idea of involving a third person in the bedroom, Rajek claimed that although she isn’t against the idea, probably the other woman would be intimidated by her as she is so extremely beautiful.

“If there is someone out there confident enough, message me on Instagram, just girls,” Rajek added. As far as Brady dating rumors are concerned, Rajek hasn’t posted much about football since Tom’s season came to an end. So it would be fair to assume that Rajek might just be a Brady superfan and nothing more.

