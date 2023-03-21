“What Do You Do For Work?”: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Trolled For Posting Unrealistic ‘Work’ Video

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek is taking her Internet-breaking duty quiet seriously. A few days ago, she blew her fans away by nailing the boss girl look. Post that, she showcased her ‘rebel’ attitude by donning the skimpiest purple bikini sets and again ended up winning the internet.

Just when everyone thought Veronika might not be able to top the purple bikini photos, she came out with a brand new set of pictures in orange swimsuit and fans went absolutely berserk. Keeping the momentum alive, Veronika has just dropped another racy video.

Veronika Rajek gets trolled after posting latest Instagram reel

In the new Instagram reel which the Slovakian model just posted, she can be seen pouring herself a glass of cold water while nailing the ‘all-pink’ look. “The routine at home, arriving after a tough day as everyone. Some of us go directly for the fridge, others for the couch or bed. This is me assessing the successes and enjoying the moment of the present,” she captioned the video.

In just a few hours, the reel is nearing 86,000 likes. So one can imagine how much Rajek’s fans loved her look. However, because she talked about returning home from a long day at work in the caption, many trollers also ended up hijacking the comment section.

“What do you do for work, Oh another long successful day of disappointing your father huh, Making a half n*ked video while drinking water is not work,” were just some of the comments on the now viral reel. Ignoring all the negativity in comment section like a true rockstar, Veronika ended up giving replies to a few fans who aren’t filled with rage and negative emotions while leaving a comment.

When someone asked exactly how tall she is, Veronika replied, 181 cm – 5’11”. Moreover, when a fan suggested the model is drinking water in a wine glass, the Slovakian star replied, “I do not drink alcohol. So for me, water is the choice.” Rajek even pinned that comment to let everyone know that she probably stays away from wine.

Veronika has faced the wrath of trollers before

This isn’t the first time when Veronika had to face the wrath of trollers. On numerous occasions, she has been advised by brainless trolls that she needs to put on some weight. Moreover, a couple of years back, Veronika had told Jam Press that because she is so beautiful, she often gets a lot of hate online, especially from women.

In fact, she had stated that her social media accounts have been taken down quite a few times as people think she is too pretty to be real. Thankfully, now when she has well over 4.3 million followers on Instagram, the possibility of something like that happening is quite minuscule. Moreover, unfazed by all the negative stuff, Rajek is continuing on her merry way which is actually the best response to all her haters.