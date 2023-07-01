After Waiting for 3 Grueling Years, Jordan Love Reveals How he Feels About Taking the Baton From Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Jordan Love (10) listen to head coach Matt LaFleur during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers04 7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

For three long years, Jordan Love patiently awaited his turn in the spotlight as the successor to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Drafted by the Packers in 2020, Love found himself living under the shadow of one of the NFL’s most accomplished quarterbacks. Now, with Rodgers traded to the Jets, Love finally has the opportunity to step into the starter role he has been preparing for since 2020.

Replacing a player of Rodgers’s caliber is a daunting task, as Love acknowledges. The shoes he must fill are enormous, with Rodgers having led the Packers to one Super Bowl triumph, and numerous individual accolades over his remarkable career. However, now it’s time for Love to step into the spotlight on a consistent basis and prove himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Emerging from the Shadow: The Packers’ Bet on Jordan Love

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jordan Love, the newly anointed starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, opened up about his journey to the starting role after three years of patiently waiting in the wings. During the interaction, Jordan claimed, “I feel more hungry than ever.”

He added, “Honestly, having that time to wait, the waiting just makes [me] more and more hungry for when you finally get out there.” Love appeared in four games last season and completed 195 yards, a pass completion rate of 66.7 along with an impressive QB rating of 112.2.

In his career so far, he has completed 606 yards, a pass completion rate of 60.2, and a QB rating of 79.7. By committing to Jordan Love as their starting quarterback, the Packers made a long-term investment in the team’s future. They would be banking on his potential to lead the team for years to come, rather than seeking a short-term solution.

Matt LaFleur’s Confidence in Jordan Love Shines Bright: “He’s Ready for the Challenge”

In an interview with reporters, Matt LaFleur, the head coach of Green Bay Packers, provided insight into Love’s progress and his belief in the young quarterback’s potential. Speaking about Love, LaFleur emphasizes his maturity as a man and his ability to maintain control both, within the locker room and on the field. LaFleur commends Love for taking full advantage of his experience alongside Rodgers, recognizing that following in the footsteps of such a legendary player is no easy task.

The coach said, “I just think the way he’s matured as a man, The control that he has within the room, out on the field. I think he maximized his opportunities these last couple years in terms of just learning from one of the greatest to ever play this game. I think he really took advantage of that, and certainly it’s never an easy spot to follow a guy like that, but he has all the tools, and it’s on us to help support him through the ebbs and flows that are sure to come.”

LaFleur’s remarks reflect Packers’ belief in Love’s potential and their commitment to his success as their starting QB. As Love takes on this new role, the coaching staff recognizes the significance of his off-field growth, mentoring opportunity, and the collective effort required to help him excel.