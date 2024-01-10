Was Aaron Rodgers on The Office? Was the Jets QB on Game of Thrones Too?

Aaron Rodgers has become a notable presence on television off late, especially with his regular spot on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” However, Sports shows are not the only on-screen appearances that interest Aaron, his participation in American TV shows speaks for itself. Such as his cameo in “The Office.”

Yes, Rodgers made an appearance on the Daytime Emmy Awards winning show “The Office.” In a 2013 episode, ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took on a cameo role as a celebrity judge for a fictional TV show called “America’s Next A Capella Sensation.”

During this stint, Rodgers encountered the character Andy Bernard, who was eagerly seeking the limelight, portrayed by Ed Helms. You can judge “The Office” judge yourself. Here:

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback showcased commendable judging skills, although he was lacking Bret Favre’s charisma.

However, he delivered lines with confidence, undaunted by Clay Aiken’s unsettling aura. Meanwhile, the ‘Nard Dog’s decline into middle-aged obscurity seemed unavoidable and disheartening.

Was Aaron Judge on Game of Thrones?

Yes, Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance in Game of Thrones Season 8. He also revealed later, the specific scene where fans can spot him in the final season.

The NFL MVP quarterback made a discreet cameo on Game of Thrones, adding his name to the list of celebrities who appeared in the series. Over its eight seasons, musicians like Coldplay, Mastodon, and Chris Stapleton embraced brief roles in Westeros.

Moreover, Popstar Ed Sheeran’s cameo was quite the longest however it sparked a slight controversy on his dialogue delivery, unlike Rodgers’ unobtrusive appearance. Rodgers’ appearances on the show were tough to spot, probably even for himself.

Aaron Rodgers clarified the details of his cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8, debunking fan assumptions. Rodgers’ appearance is brief and inconspicuous contrary to widespread belief, with fans having previously misidentified his role. In a video explanation, Rodgers pinpointed the exact moment of his cameo in “The Bells,” shedding light on the subtle nature of his appearance (via The Ringer).

He denied being the individual running through King’s Landing or part of the soldiers’ lineup. Rodgers asserts that his face is barely visible in the episode, with only a fleeting appearance during Arya’s survey of the dragon-inflicted chaos in King’s Landing.

The obscured cameo of Aaron Rodgers in Game of Thrones raises questions about the purpose of featuring a recognizable athlete only to conceal his presence entirely. That being said, Rodgers has also appeared on The Conners and ET Entertainment Tonight.