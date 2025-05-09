“He Manifested All His Super Bowls”: Rob Gronkowski Shares Two Untold Tom Brady Stories From Their Patriots Days

Throughout his 23-year NFL career, especially during his time with the Patriots, Tom Brady saw countless offensive weapons come and go. Some made an impact, but none left a mark quite like Rob Gronkowski. Drafted in the second round after New England traded up to get him, Gronk quickly formed a unique bond with the GOAT. Together, they broke records, built a legacy, and shared moments that will live on forever.

Advertisement

Sometimes, when you manifest something strongly enough, the universe responds—and that’s exactly what happened with Gronk. Long before he landed in New England, while still a student-athlete at the University of Arizona, he dreamed of catching passes from Tom Brady. In his mind, Brady was the perfect quarterback to lead him into the pros. That vision, as we know, came true.

“When I was at the University of Arizona, I was doing an interview and the lady interviewing me asked me, “Who do you see being your QB in the NFL? Obviously, on the spot, I said Tom Brady. What happened? I got drafted by New England. It’s like I manifested it.”

Meanwhile, Brady, already a veteran with three Super Bowl titles and an MVP to his name, had his own vision when Gronk came. His obsession with winning and his hunger never faded. After every Super Bowl victory, he didn’t rest—he reset. He literally started a countdown to the next one, driven by an insatiable desire to chase greatness.

So, how did Brady know he’d be back on the biggest stage, year after year? Was he clairvoyant? Omniscient? Of course not. He simply put in the work, made the right decisions, and stayed relentless in his pursuit.

“If you ask Tom, he’s probably big into manifesting as well. He manifested all his Super Bowls cause right after he won a Super Bowl, he would already have a clock counting down to the next one.”

Rob Gronkowski vividly remembers his first encounter with Tom Brady after the Pats drafted him. It happened in the training room, back when Gronk was just settling in as a rookie. He was getting his ankle taped, mentally preparing for rookie camp, when TB12 walked in and introduced himself—politely, confidently, and by name. The fact that Brady already knew who he was left the young tight end completely starstruck.

What struck Gronk even more was Brady’s level of preparation. The three-time MVP made it a point to study new teammates before even stepping on the field with them. He learned their names, studied their tendencies, and understood their strengths and weaknesses. It wasn’t just about knowing who they were—it was about understanding how to connect with them and maximize their potential.

Brady’s relentless desire to win drove him to build strong relationships with his offensive weapons. For him, success didn’t come from talent alone—it came from trust, chemistry, and the tireless work behind the scenes that made winning possible year after year.

Gronk gets a question wrong about Brady

Despite spending 11 years playing alongside Tom Brady, winning Super Bowls together, and sharing countless hours on and off the field, Rob Gronkowski still managed to get a trivia question about the GOAT wrong.

When someone asked how many more years Brady played in the NFL than Gronk, he got it wrong. He confidently thought that the 3-time MVP played for 24 years, when the actual number is twenty-three. In classic Gronk fashion, he opted to round up rather than down.

” I just got a quiz on him.” How many years did he play in the NFL? It was right before I talked to him two weeks ago on Fox. Kurt asked me How well do you know your teammate Tom Brady. How many more years did Tom Brady play in the NFL than you? I played 11 years. I thought Brady played 24 years. I got it wrong. He played 23 years. Shame on me, but it’s better to be over on that than hit it right on the nose.”

Stories about Brady’s legacy go far beyond stats and accolades. Everyone who played with him seems to have a personal memory of what made him special. Former center Dan Koppen, who spent eight seasons snapping the ball to Brady, revealed that TB12 still texts him a birthday message every single year. That same thoughtfulness showed up in unexpected places, like the time Brady filmed a Visa commercial but had his offensive linemen featured instead, just so they could pocket the extra paycheck.

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola described Brady as an even better person and teammate than he was a quarterback—a staggering compliment, considering his career. Amendola viewed him as an older brother: someone who always had his back and guided him through the highs and lows of the league.

Tom Brady gave his all in everything he did. His unmatched competitiveness, relentless hunger to win, and grounded personality separated him from the rest. That’s why he has seven Lombardi Trophies—and why he’ll forever be remembered as the Greatest of All Time.