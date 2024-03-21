“We All Need a Break From This Guy”: Jason Smith Urges Aaron Rodgers to Hang Loose for Rest of the Spring

Aaron Rodgers can never catch a break. The New York Jets QB has been in the news lately thanks to a CNN report from 2012 revealing his problematic theory on the heinous Sandy Hook school shooting case. As per the report, the QB had reportedly told a media correspondent that the shooting was staged and the children didn’t exist. The report’s revelations caused a massive uproar leading to Rodgers publicly denying the reports.

However, things went from bad to worse when it was reported that Rodgers could be the VP to Presidential candidate RFK Jr. It’s safe to say, that the NFL world is just jaded by Rodgers’ controversies at this point. Popular Fox Sports analyst and host of the Jason Smith Show, himself agreed with this sentiment. View on Website He argued that it’s high time people take a break from Aaron Rodgers. As per Jason, the QB should just focus on his game for the next 10 months and stay away from controversies no matter what. Jason noted that since his Green Bay Packers days, the QB has been in some or the other controversy, and people are just done with him at this point.

“We all need a break from this guy. We need a break from him for a while. We need a break. We’ve been hot and heavy with Rodgers for over two years, even when he was injured this year. Is he coming back? When’s he coming back? He’s still on Tuesday making headlines. Aaron Rogers has stirred the pot unlike anybody in sports in the last few years. All of a sudden since the first day, he said I don’t know if I want to be in Green Bay. Rodgers has been Front Burner news but now it’s gotten with all the weird stuff and the vice presidency and now it’s conspiracy theories.”

He further noted that Aaron’s controversies are affecting his fans and his teams too. When his conspiracy theories and association with problematic people come into light, questions are also raised at his team and fans who accommodate the QB. Hence Jason Smith urged the QB to fully focus on the game and nothing else as people are tired of him.

“I know I’ve had it up to here and I think everybody else agrees it’s time for just a break. Can you just hang loose for the rest of the spring into the summer and not come out with some kind of stuff that everybody’s got to address; the Jets have to address, the people, because I think we all need a break from him.”

While Smith was on a rant asking people to not pay much heed to Rodgers, his co-host Mike Harmon had a completely different opinion to his. Mike Harmon Defends Aaron Rodgers First things first, Mike Harmon didn’t defend Aaron Rodgers and his stance on various topics. However, Harmon did opine that Rodgers is a “deep thinker”, and that makes him extremely fascinating. The Jason Smith Show co-host felt that as fans, we all want our athletes and coaches to be outspoken and frank. While Rodgers’ opinions are not palatable for many, Mike opined that people should simply tune out rather than hate the QB for being true to himself and speaking his mind.