Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek is Back at the Beach in Flashy Bikini After Nailing the ‘Boss-Girl’ Look

Veronika Rajek recently uploaded a reel on her Instagram account in which she was seen nailing to ‘boss-girl’ look and as expected, fans went absolutely crazy. With over 155k likes and views nearing a million, the kind of traction Veronika got on the reel shows how massively popular she has become in the last few months.

While Rajek has been a popular social media figure for quite a while, her accounts were reportedly taken down on several occasions which didn’t allow the Slovakian model to attain a massive following. However, since December 2022, the number of followers on her Instagram account have grown substantially and she can thank Tom Brady for it.

Veronika Rajek is back in her favorite ‘beach’ avatar

Veronika had witnessed a Bucs vs Saints game last season in December after which, she posted a few pictures in TB12 jersey along with a lengthy caption showering love on the GOAT quarterback. As soon as the post went viral, rumors of Rajek dating Brady started spreading like wildfire.

In addition to this, Rajek has repeatedly dropped hints that she might be dating the former QB. Lately, after Tom announced his retirement, the dating hints have stopped from Rajek but her other posts are still going viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

After nailing the all-pink look, Veronika went back to the place she adores the most, ‘the beach.’ Sporting a fluorescent bikini, the Slovakian bombshell uploaded a video as an Instagram story which ended up breaking the internet.

Veronika Rajek got herself tested to prove that her body is completely natural

Veronika has emerged as a massive entity in the NFL world in the last couple of months. Although many suggest that she has banked upon the Brady dating rumors to gain more followers, her incredible physique and enchanting social media posts have also played a major role in taking her popularity graph to unprecedented heights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Not long ago, Rajek had claimed that her beauty has also fetched her a lot of criticism. In fact, she got herself tested, just to prove that her body is completely natural and that she hasn’t undergone any surgeries.

The Slovakian model had also uploaded a video showing scans to prove that all the people calling her out for undergoing treatments to look unbelievably thin and beautiful are completely out of their minds. As far as the Brady dating rumors are concerned, the speculations have started dying down but when Tom is involved, nothing can be said with absolute certainty.

