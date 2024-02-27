When, Where and How to Watch the NFL Scouting Combine 2024?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 04: A detail view of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA crest with the Scouting Combine logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 04 Scouting Combine Icon164220304197

The NFL Scouting Combine is a big deal for college football players dreaming of an NFL career. More than 300 top prospects show off their skills, hoping to impress NFL decision-makers and improve their chances at the Draft. It’s just like a big job interview for the footballers where every move matters.

This year, the NFL Combine runs from February 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the Colts play. Indianapolis has been hosting this event since 1987, and it will continue to do so until 2025.

https://twitter.com/NFLDraft/status/1757435179889557552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 29th, you can catch live coverage on NFL Network. focusing on different positions each day. Below is the schedule for each day:

Thursday, February 29th: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 1st: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd: Offensive Linemen

There is good news for the fans, who are looking to attend the 2024 Combine as the tickets for the events are free. Doors opens one hour before each day’s events, and you can bring up to five kids for free. No tickets needed, but the interested fans need to register through the NFL OnePass app.

https://twitter.com/ColtsLife/status/1753091764674843041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For the ones who can’t make it in person, NFL Network offers live streaming through their app or website. Moreover, NFL+ subscribers also get extra behind-the-scenes content.

Looking ahead, the Combine will stay a big deal on the NFL’s 2024 offseason calendar, giving fans a close-up look at future stars. The main sponsor for the event is NOBULL, making sure everything runs smoothly. Mark the dates as we can expect more excitement and game-changing moments that may be crucial for the upcoming seasons.

Where to Watch the Draft?

After the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine wraps up in early March, the next big thing on the offseason agenda is the 2024 NFL Draft happening from April 25th to April 27th. The Draft spans seven rounds, spread out over three days:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25th at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26th at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th at noon ET

Fans can catch all the action on TV through networks like ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. Plus, for those who prefer streaming, the NFL Network app and FuboTV have got you covered.

This year, the Chicago Bears snagged the first pick, thanks to a trade with the Panthers last year, followed by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers. Key players to look out for in this season’s draft are QB Caleb Williams (USC), QB Drake Maye (North Carolina), QB Jayden Daniels (LSU), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), WR Rome Odunze (Washington), and TE Brock Bowers (Georgia).