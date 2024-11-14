Where Does Patrick Mahomes Live? What Did the QB Say About the Burglary at His House?

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on field against the New Orleans Saints after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, purchased his home in Belton, Cass County, Missouri in 2020. However, it was only in 2023 that the football player, his wife, Brittany, and two children, Sterling and Bronze, officially started living there.

Their house is part of a huge gated community, also known as the village of Lock Lloyd, less than 20 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. From the aerial view of the area, Mahomes’ house seems to have a private pool and pond along with a 50-yard football field.

While Mahomes’ investments and properties have always been a sight to witness for the NFL world, this time around it was a burglary at his place that brought all the attention. The QB’s place was burglarized last month on October 6th, followed by his TE, Travis Kelce’s place being broken into the next day.

FOX 4 connected with security expert Mike Burberry, who runs a company that focuses on details about high-profile clients. Viewing the case of the burglaries, Burberry suggested it sounded like an “inside job.” According to further details, it was clarified that there were no signs of forced entries.

TMZ also reported the involvement of the FBI in resolving the high-profile case now. With all the details pouring in about the situation, Mahomes also came forth to share his emotions about it:

“Obviously, it’s frustrating and disappointing. I can’t get into too many details because the investigation is still ongoing but it’s obviously something that you don’t want to have happen to anybody… and obviously yourself.”

The QB did not dwell on the details of who was at home when the situation occurred, stating it to be under wraps currently due to the ongoing investigation. While no information of what was stolen from Mahomes’ place came forth, Kelce‘s place was reported to have $20,000 missing in cash, along with the back door being damaged.