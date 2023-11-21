“His Circle Started To Shrink”: Montreal QB and Colin Kaepernick’s Former Nevada Teammate Goes Candid About Talking To Kap About the CFL

The ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is eyeing a comeback after being six years away from the league. Amidst speculations linking him to various NFL teams, but failing to get a job, there’s curiosity about his potential interest in the CFL. Notably, Kaepernick mentored Cody Fajardo, now a CFL QB, during their time at Nevada.

Former Wolf Pack QB Cody Fajardo used to be a freshman when Kap was a senior at Nevada. Fajardo, who had good terms with Kaepernick and considered him his mentor, now plays for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL. In a recent interview, Cody Fajardo was asked if he had spoken to the former NFL QB about the opportunities in the CFL as he was looking for an NFL job.

“When I was coming out of college, I asked him a lot about the NFL process and the combine. And then his circle started to shrink closer and closer and then one day I just stopped getting text from him,” Fajardo said. “I do know this if I were to run into Kaepernick today, we would be talking like we’ve seen each other every single day of the past,”

Cody Fajardo in the interview mentioned that he used to have good communication with the former San Francisco 49ers QB as he sought advice during his transition period from college. However, in recent years, the two are not in touch with each other. Fajardo recalls that he eventually stopped receiving texts and updates from him.

Colin Kaepernick’s Impact on Cody Fajardo’s Football Journey

Later in the interview, Fajardo revealed how much of an impact Colin Kaepernick had on him. He mentioned that if they met today, their bond would be just as strong as before. The Alouettes QB appreciated Kaepernick’s mentorship during their time together at Nevada. When the former 49ers QB was a senior, Fajardo was a freshman, but Kap wholeheartedly took the responsibility of guiding him in the right direction.

“He was a senior when I was a red-shirt freshman and he had no obligation to show me the way and so I owe him a lot. He taught me how to be a quarterback at Nevada.”

The 31-year-old QB thinks Kaepernick helped him improve his quarterback skills at Nevada. Kap gave him tips to prepare for the combine, facing team interviews, and dealing with the NFL draft. Fajardo feels fortunate to have learned from Kaepernick and other great quarterbacks in his life which shaped his football career.

Fajardo tried his luck in the NFL however, he went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft and later signed in with the Oakland Raiders only to be waved off before the season began. The former Nevada star then moved on to the CFL to join the Toronto Argonauts. After playing two seasons with them, he went on to play for the British Columbia Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders and is currently associated with the Montreal Alouettes.