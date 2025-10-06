With Joe Burrow Eyeing December Return, Bengals Need a Mac Jones-Like Effort From Jake Browning

It was another Sunday, another defeat for the Cincinnati Bengals as they lost 24-37 to the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. At one point, the scores read 28-3 after the third quarter, as the Bengals’ offense struggled to gain points.

Notably, much of the blame went to Joe Burrow’s replacement, Jake Browning, who threw three interceptions. While he scored three TDs and 251 yards, the bulk of it coming in the fourth quarter, Browning was vehemently criticized as he contributed to three of Ja’Marr Chase’s six receptions.

Unfortunately, Browning now lost his first three games as the Bengals’ starter. This included a 48-10 blowout from the Vikings, a 28-3 humiliation from the Broncos, and the latest game against the Lions.

Wild: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is currently tied for the team lead in tackles today with 3 — all coming on Jake Browning interceptions. 😬 pic.twitter.com/rVCaVBBzP8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2025

The fact that the Bengals, a team that achieves high scoring under Burrow, is unable to score even 15 points in 11 quarters proves that Browning has not helped the offense yet. Thus, the struggle seems real. As the Bengals take on the Packers at Lambeau Field, Browning’s 1-7 record during road games in the regular season naturally prompts many analysts to predict their verdict in the Packers’ favor.

And, with a dismal QBR of 36.3, Browning has scored 6 TDs, 8 interceptions, and 737 yards so far this season. The reason he got the chance to appear in more games was due to Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury in the Week 2 win against the Jaguars (31-27).

After that, the Bengals have not won a single game as they slipped to 2-3. While a 40 percent win ratio would still keep their playoff hopes alive, the situation is worse than their 0-4 start last season, with opponents now considering the Bengals more like minnows.

Who is Jake Browning’s back up, because he can’t be any worse today. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ case is similar to the Baltimore Ravens, as they are now 1-4, with Lamar Jackson still recovering from the injury he suffered in the Chiefs’ game. But coach John Harbaugh expects him to make a return in Week 6.

This also raises an obvious question: When will Joe Burrow return? Burrow’s injury required surgery. Hence, the expectation is that he’s going to miss at least three months. He had the surgery on Friday, Sept. 17, and three months from then puts his earliest possible return at Week 16 (Dec. 21). But by then, the Bengals’ playoff picture will be decided.

At a time when the Bengals are struggling, it must be noted how Mac Jones has carried the 49ers on his own while Brock Purdy continues to deal with a turf toe injury. Purdy is considered week to week, but the 49ers have less to worry about as they are on top of the NFC West with a 4-1 record.

So, how did the Niners manage without Purdy? It was Mac Jones who rose to the occasion and delivered for the 49ers. The Niners are unbeaten with Mac at the top. In a creditable season, he has produced 905 yards, 6 TDs, and 1 INT with a 66.6 QBR, which is a top-10 number so far.

With Mac Jones shining, the expectation for Browning is to play a similar game for the Bengals. As WRs like Ja’Marr Chase are there to support, Browning can do better if he focuses more on play-calling and a more disciplined game.