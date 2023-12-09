“You Want Me to Tear Up”: Fans Get Emotional After Rob Gronkowski Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Recently

The Patriots duo of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski dominated the league for over a decade. However, the 2023 season doesn’t feel the same, as the 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB has hung up his cleats, just like his TE teammate, who did it a season prior.

Brady and Gronkowski were known to be inseparable, both on and off the field. They have left an indelible mark on NFL fans, who keep looking up to the dynamic duo’s time together. Consequently, the fans remain keen to find solace in the enduring bond between the two icons that remains strong to this day.

The New England Patriots drafted Rob Gronkowski in the 2010 NFL Draft as the 42nd overall pick. This was a time when Brady had already been in the league for more than a decade and had won three Super Bowls. However, the all-pro tight end and Patriots QB developed a strong bond, leading them to win four Super Bowls together.

This bond had an unexpected start, according to Rob. In an interview, Rob told how closely Brady monitored his games in the beginning. Brady was ‘hard on him at first’ as he saw a talented player with a bright future in Gronkowski. The micromanagement by the Patriots QB led to a deep friendship between the two, making them the fan-favorite duo on the field.

What appears to be the sweetest fact is that the duo has continued their friendship even as they have retired from active football in the past two years. In his recent address, Gronk revealed that received an emotional text from Brady, which fended the curiosity of the fans.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s Exchange Makes Fans Emotional

In his recent address, Gronk revealed that he spoke to Tom Brady a few days back, who sent him a clip of their playoff touchdown. His former QB teammate proudly claimed that nobody has done it quite like them. Rob said,

“The last time I talked to him was actually yesterday. He sent me a clip of our playoff touchdowns and he wrote to me, ‘Bro. No one’s done it like us’.”

The fans got emotional as they read Tom Brady’s message to Rob Gronkowski. Their reactions ranged from nostalgia to admiration of the time when the football icons ruled the gridiron together. One of the top reactions was from a fan named Ben Kruse, who felt teary-eyed while reposting the tweet from Savage Sports.

Other fans also swooped into the comment section, appreciating the Patriots duo. One particular comment called them ‘my boys’, adding to the adoration.

Another one doubled down on Brady’s thoughts.

Yet another fan reminisced about the time when the duo embarrassed the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another comment was the epitome of emotion, establishing his affection for the duo.

As the fans grappled with the absence of Brady and Gronk on the field, glimpses of their exchange provided them with comfort. This was also a gentle reminder of their legendary times and how they remained one of the most loved quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL.