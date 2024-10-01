Noah Lyles Praises Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield, Describes Her as Someone Who ‘Shoots for Greatness’

Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles recently spoke about his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, emphasizing the Jamaican athlete’s desire and dedication. He remarked on how her drive inspires not only him but also those around her.

As both athletes continue to excel in their respective sports, their relationship serves as a powerful reminder of the encouragement and motivation that comes from being with someone who shares a passion for success.

On Sim Soul Sessions, Bromfield and Simone Clarke discussed the athlete’s life, which was filled with challenges. Lyles joined the conversation after Clarke mentioned his girlfriend’s “bone smack ability.”

The 100-meter Olympic champion revealed that his mother, Keisha Bishop, often used this phrase when speaking about Bromfield. He also shared insights into an ongoing family debate, stating:

“In our family, we have a debate of why some people shoot for greatness and why others are okay where they are and you know Junelle definitely speaks to those persons that always shoots for greatness.”

Lyles portrayed his partner as someone who is consistently eager to take on new challenges and achieve her goals by pushing beyond her current limits.

This endearing quality also attracted Lyles to her; when he admitted this during the interview, the couple exchanged smiles, sharing a sweet yet meaningful moment that showcased their mutual understanding.

Intrigued by Bromfield’s dedication, Clarke posed another question. Aware of the social media buzz surrounding the couple, she asked Lyles for his thoughts on the matter.

The 100-meter Olympic champion admitted to being a “hot topic” on social media for years, not just months. He emphasized that he never engaged in these discussions with “ill intent.” Regardless of the responses he received to his actions, Lyles stressed that he only cared about Bromfield’s opinions, saying:

“This is the person I live with. This is the person I hope to continue to live with for many years, and that’s how I see it, and that’s how I hope she sees it for the future.”

Lyles spoke candidly about his love life. He disregarded the opinions of others, particularly social media keyboard warriors, focusing instead on how Bromfield felt about his actions or any statements he made about their relationship.

It’s clear that Lyles envisions a future with his girlfriend, with numerous goals for both of them. Clarke was impressed by the 27-year-old’s devotion to his partner and described them as a “beautiful couple.”