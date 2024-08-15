Stephen A. Smith Breaks Down the Phenomenal Gymnastics Career of Simone Biles

“I want to give props to Simone Biles.”

Stephen A. Smith recently shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel regarding American gymnast Simone Biles’ performance at the Paris Olympics. He discussed Biles’ successful career and her achievements in the sport.

Smith acknowledged Biles’ redemption arc following her disappointment in Tokyo in 2021. He noted that despite a calf injury, Biles added four Olympic medals to her impressive career, making her the most decorated US gymnast ever at 27.

Comparing Biles to Czechoslovak gymnast Věra Čáslavská, Smith mentioned they are currently tied for the most medals in women’s gymnastics. He emphasized:

“I want to make sure y’all understand how phenomenal and great this young lady is.”

Smith highlighted that Biles has won more national and world championships than any other gymnast in history, regardless of gender. Beyond her medal count, Smith was impressed to learn that Biles has five skills named after her. He stressed the uniqueness of her abilities:

“Many of the skills she competes today may never be replicated. So far, only one gymnast has competed one of her skills, a double layout with a half twist called the Biles one on floor at the Olympics.”

Smith noted that Biles is the third woman and first American to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around title twice. Her recent Paris Olympics victory made her the oldest Olympic all-around winner in 72 years.

Comparing her to swimming star Michael Phelps and track legend Carl Lewis, Smith called Biles, “sensational.” He emphasized her contribution to Team USA’s continued success, including her record-breaking 30 World Championship medals (23 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze).

The American TV personality also emphasized the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where Biles withdrew due to mental health issues, and he stressed the reason for bringing this up, saying:

“There’s one thing going to just go on with your life. It’s another thing entirely to go from 2021, having to step away from Olympic competition to coming back just three years later and resuming what the hell you were doing beforehand, winning on an elite level.”

Smith expressed amazement at Biles’ career achievements. He also praised her husband, Jonathan Owens, for his unwavering support, noting the NFL star’s presence cheering for Biles throughout the Paris Olympics.