Fred Kerley Shares an Inspirational Message, Pointing to a Bright Track Future: “How Far You’re Willing to Go”

In a recent inspirational statement, Fred Kerley reflected on the journey of perseverance that defined his track career. He also underlined the significance that resilience and dedication will play in his future success. Challenging obstacles and the tenacity to overcome them are what have influenced the 29-year-old’s perspective.

Kerley took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a brief statement in his usual cryptic way of description.

It’s not about where you start, it’s about how far you’re willing to go. #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/7dDGdRtPgp — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) October 8, 2024

Kerley has had his share of ups and downs throughout his long career. He began his professional career as a 400-meter athlete and excelled in the category, setting a personal best timing of 43.64 seconds in 2019. His athletic life had an upward trajectory as he focused not just on the 400 meters but also on the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Eventually, he arrived in Tokyo for his first Olympic Games and won silver in the men’s 100 meters. The track world witnessed prime Kerley as he carried his form into the 2022 season and won the 100-meter World Championship in Eugene. However, the American sprinter’s luck waned the following season as he failed to qualify for the finals in Budapest.

His life reached its lowest point when the USATF chose to not include him in the men’s 4×400-meter relay squad at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships, further devastating him. Rather than becoming enraged, Kerley poured his energy into training and focused on a single goal: to win a medal in Paris.

When he came to the Stade de France, there were still concerns about him. But he defied them all by winning bronze in the 100 meters with an astonishing timing of 9.81 seconds. Kerley’s career has seen it all up to this point, but he hopes for more in the following seasons.

What does the 2025 season have in store for Kerley?

After a season full of ups and downs, Kerley has more to offer in 2025. Aside from the Tokyo World Championships, the American sprinter has signed a deal to participate in Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track alongside fellow Team USA athlete Kenny Bednarek. This is a significant addition to the track veteran’s roster and the fans have been thrilled by it.

In the formal press release, Kerley stated that he is looking forward to getting an entirely fresh perspective on the sport through the opportunity following all of the challenges of the 2024 season.

The Olympic medalist was also confident that the track meet would live up to its reputation with spectators, as the community would undoubtedly appreciate a distinct offering. He went on to say that the participating athletes will provide viewers with high-quality track action while seeking to attract new fans to the sport.