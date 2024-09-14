“Always the Fastest Kid”: Kenny Bednarek Highlights Coach’s Role in Journey From High School Star to Potential Olympian

Kenny Bednarek became a promising sprinting icon after consistently performing consistently well across various races. When he qualified for the Olympics, despite a failed attempt at the men’s relay, fans still felt he had the potential to pull off a significant feat. His success emerged from an encouraging environment right from the start, and he had his old coach to thank for that.

In an interview with the 365 Amplified podcast, Bednarek looked back at his childhood and upbringing to trace the roots of his affinity towards track and field.

From navigating racist remarks to discovering his love for sprinting, he had a lot to understand about himself. Throughout his journey and challenging times, his family and high school coach were some of his anchors.

He credited his track coach, Jared Sasada, with introducing him to the prospect of competing and encouraging him to do his best. At the time, Sasada saw potential in Bednarek and wanted to see if he could prove his worth in the nationals.

“I was always kind of the fastest kid in my grade. And then once I got onto the state level, it was like, ‘Okay, well, you’re good enough to go on the national level’.“

This was enough to fuel the sprinter’s desire to do better each time, aiming for improved timings and finding his niche in distances. With seven state titles under his belt in 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints, he had already showcased his strength in short-distance running and relay.

Soon, Sasada took Bednarek to participate in the Junior Olympics, which made him hungrier for more titles and podium finishes. The opportunity exposed him to where he truly stood amongst the best, and it fueled the fire in him to aim for the Olympics.

Life came full circle when Bednarek qualified for his debut Olympics 2020, winning the silver medal in the 200m sprint. Since then, fans have hoped to see him participate in more events and bring in more medals, potentially tying with the current fastest man, Noah Lyles.

Bednarek’s path to success is paved with unwavering support from his entourage, comprising friends, family, and a dedicated coach. Their steadfast presence has been a constant source of motivation and encouragement, bolstering him through every triumph and setback on his journey.