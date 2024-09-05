Twanisha Terry Accepts One of the Highest Civic Honors by Miami-Dade County

Twanisha ‘TeeTee’ Terry stunned fans at her Olympic debut this season when she not only qualified for the 100m finals and the relay but also won a gold in the Women’s 4x100m. Her resilience and speed made her one of the most significant achievements. But her list of accolades did not stop there, and an honorable gesture awaited her when she returned home.

Posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Terry flaunted her most recent reward for her contributions to the track and field world. Miami-Dade County presented her with the city key—a civic honor for trailblazers who inspire young athletes from the county.

Terry penned a heartwarming note, thanking the authorities and mayor, Danielle Cava, for bestowing this honor upon her. She paired it up with her first-ever Olympic gold for an epic photo op.

“When it comes to Miami-Dade County, I’m certified everywhere.“

Terry was one of the six athletes who received the county’s official key in a grand ceremony, representing the sportspersons of Miami. The group also included Miami Heat icon Bam Adebayo and Olympic synchronized swimmer Daniella Ramirez.

For the 25-year-old Olympian, the key to the county was not only one of the highest honors she could receive but also a reward for her constant representation.

Terry has never stopped repping her alma mater, the Miami Northwestern Senior High. And for her school coach and fellow juniors to cheer her on during the ceremony was a memorable experience.

“This award is a testament to my hard work and support of the community and everyone who has been part of this journey.“

This year has been quite eventful for Terry, who already had a roaring start to this season with several wins. With her success at the Paris Olympics, she recently also teased a new venture on her Instagram stories.

Terry will make a special appearance on the Netflix documentary ‘Sprint’

Earlier this year, Netflix released a documentary based on some of the most popular sprinters on track, including Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, etc. However, with the announcement of a new season covering the Paris Olympics extensively, there will be new contenders for screen time.

It turns out that Terry will be one of the show’s stars, ‘Sprint,’ given her recent glimpse into one of the behind-the-scenes of the documentary. She put up a picture of a small clapperboard with her name, indicating a special segment featuring her. The renewed season, along with new stars like Gabby Thomas, is all set to create more hype for the sport.