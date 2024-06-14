Justin Gatlin Opines on Fred Kerley Parting Ways With Sponsor Asics Ahead of the Paris Olympics

Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green have discussed several athletes and ongoing track tournaments on their Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube. The Bahamian athlete recently expressed his concerns about Fred Kerley after he and his shoe sponsor, Asics, split ways following an incident at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The four-time world champion also had a strong opinion on the track star, recognizing the importance of the Olympic season for the athlete.

Kerley had signed up for the 100-meter sprint at the New York event. There he was seen wearing Nike shoes, which are competitors to Asics, and ultimately did not compete in the race after failing to start from the blocks owing to an issue.

The three-time world champion did admit that he had requested replacement blocks from his sponsors, but when they did not arrive, he failed to begin the race. Kerley also explained why he was wearing Nike sneakers despite being an Asics sponsor, claiming he left them at the airport.

However, things became difficult for the track world to understand when Asics issued an official statement shortly after the race, announcing the end of their partnership with the three-time world champion. All of this drama has left Green concerned because he understands how important the Olympic season is for Kerley, and if a few things go wrong, it might have a significant influence on his career.

Aside from his concerns, Gatlin was forthright in his opinion of Kerley. He has observed many seasons of him running, and he confidently says:

“I just want him to stay focused. Fred is a great talent; we know that. We’ve seen him run 9.7s like they were 9.9s. So, we know he can get the job done.”

The four-time world champion also discusses the criticism emanating from the track community. He wants everyone to believe Kerley, especially when he makes shocking claims, like attempting the 100-meter world record at his next meet.

Gatlin explains that this is part of his motivation for the rest of the season, and even Noah Lyles once helped the three-time world champion deal with such criticism.

Fred Kerley receiving support from fellow Team USA sprinter

The track community considers Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles to be arch-rivals. However, when the three-time world champion got into a controversy for vowing to try to surpass Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.57 in his upcoming 100-meter competition, the six-time world champion stepped up to silence the doubters.

Lyles made a clear point, as he wants people to understand what athletes go through during such stressful seasons. Rather than spreading negativity, he wants them to at least not mock the sprinter who is following a specific type of objective, as they already face their fair share of hardships while they strive to bring honor to their country.