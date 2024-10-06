Fred Kerley Set to ‘Buy More Land’ Weeks After Revealing Dreams of Owning a Ranch

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley made headlines again when he announced plans to buy more land just weeks after discussing his goal of owning a ranch. Kerley envisions living a pastoral lifestyle that complements his athletic career and is taking substantial steps towards achieving it.

His decision to invest in land represents not only his own goals but also his desire to create a space where he can pursue both relaxation and creative endeavors.

The track community recently saw Kerley participating in various off-track activities, including baseball, due to the off-season. And this time, because he has always wanted to live a cowboy lifestyle, the sportsman plans to purchase more land, as seen on his X post.

Time to buy more land — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) October 5, 2024

Before wishing to buy more land, Kerley stated that he would prefer ranches in Mexico. Despite his love for his homeland, America, he envisioned a luxury relocation to the neighboring country.

However, this transfer will not be a simple recollection; Kerley has added certain items to his wish list, including tequila and horses for the property he hopes to eventually own. Like many others, he has his own plans outside of his excellent athletic career, and he believes that a ranch lifestyle is the best of them.

I want to buy a ranch in Mexico . With tequila on it and buy some quarter horses — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 11, 2024

The American sprinter is well-known for his investments, which include participation in the stock market, ownership of a barbershop, and various assets, including this future ranch, which he has previously highlighted as valuable.

While the 29-year-old had all the glitz and glamor of track and field, he recommended investing in land and cattle since it not only helps individuals become prosperous but also leaves a legacy for future generations. Kerley likewise does not invest blindly in his ventures but is known to be involved in them.

Kerley taking his business into his own hands

The track star recently posed for photos at his barbershop. This revelation highlighted another aspect of Kerley’s varied personality, adding to his already outstanding list of talents and business pursuits outside of track and field.

The social media photos illustrated the Olympic sprinter’s passion for this skill as he carefully arranged his client’s hair with remarkable accuracy. Kerley’s appearance in these photographs is also interesting since he sported an elegant black shirt, dark blue trousers, a gold chain, and a blue cap stamped with the number 42. Furthermore, he claimed to be a “man of many talents” in the caption of the social media post.