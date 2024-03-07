“Make Sure You’re Being Yourself”: Noah Lyles Replies to Fan’s Question With Candid Confession

A slightly enigmatic message was released by Noah Lyles a few days after the World Athletics Indoor Championships. On his social media account, he discussed three key points from his early professional life. But one intrepid social media follower piqued the interest of the American sprinter with a query.

Noah Lyles was questioned by Catarina Guimaraes on X, “How does one become more marketable?” The inquiry pertained squarely to Lyles’ first assertion, which states, “Being marketable sells.” Because sponsorships are so important for young athletes to fund their athletic path, it is undeniably a passionate viewpoint.

Sponsorships have been a side hustle for Noah Lyles. Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa, and many more have become his sponsors as a result of his stellar career. As the 26-year-old has been through a lot of such big deals, he also shared a few tips for his fans.

“That is a great question. Take public speaking classes and learn to get comfortable with the camera and questioning.”

Athletes who sign sponsorship agreements often find themselves in front of several cameras. And trusting your confidence, as per Lyles, is the secret to success.

It is always crucial to keep supporters informed for appropriate reasons, and the 26-year-old also underlined the necessity of being able to talk to the public about your sponsorship deals with any organization.

Additionally, anytime a contract involving a young athlete arises, Lyles emphasizes the need to maintain an attitude of constant curiosity. Even though it’s true that “curiosity kills the cat,” the saying takes on a whole new meaning in the business world.

“Find out what is your why. Why do you do this and who might relate to that. Make sure you’re being yourself while sharing that why. Get a team to help as well.”

A positive perspective of Noah Lyles on Glasgow 2024

Two silver medals were won by Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. American track sensation Christian Coleman beat him in the 60-meter sprint, crushing the gold dreams for Lyles. Even though Lyles had to settle for silver, he wasn’t down about it.

The American sprinter had a fantastic experience racing on an international stage in Glasgow. He also went candid on his Instagram about the event a few days ago. With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, American hopes of scoring the most golds seem realistic, thanks to the performances of these big athletes.