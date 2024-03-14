“Silence the Doubters”: Three-Time World Champion Fred Kerley Sent Internet Into a Frenzy After Dropping New Social Media Post

There have been many questions regarding the future of three-time world champion Fred Kerley. However, shutting all haters down, the American track star has captured the attention of his admirers through a viral Instagram post.

Fred Kerley last appeared on track in the 60-meter dash, where he finished fourth at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. His admirers were understandably worried when the track star didn’t participate in Glasgow’s World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The viral Instagram post, however, didn’t carry a long message. Kerley’s caption was short but brief enough for his fans to understand:

“I told them it’s coming.”

The post carried one picture along with a short description, which Kerley wrote for his fans. The photograph in the post was a low-angle shot, featuring the muscular legs of the American track star. He is in a jump-start pose, and it’s just his way of conveying a message to his legion of followers.

Many fans of the three-time world champion were excited after this post went viral. Kerley had skipped the indoor championships, but he won’t be skipping the 2024 Paris Olympics, for sure. One fan wrote, “Silence the doubters. History on its way.” This fan knows the potential of the world champion; as they say, “They ain’t ready.”

Recalling the heartbreaking moments from past championships, this fan said, “In Olympic year everyone is about to release all energy. Don’t let 21 and 23 happen again. Use painful memories as motivation.”

An excited fan left a comment, saying, “Coming to Take What’s His! Go After It, Champ!” Another fan wrote, “The King is Back!”

The moment when Fred Kerley failed to defend his title

Many fans were rooting for Fred Kerley in Budapest at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He had previously won the 100-meter race in Eugene in 2022, so the anticipation was high. Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, two of his countrymen, won their respective semifinal heats and advanced to the finals. The last American competitor in Heat 3 was likewise anticipated to perform.

Shockingly, the American track star failed to secure first place. And, as he ended up in third place, he was eliminated from the championship battle. Fred Kerley was very disappointed by the results but with a calm mindset, the athlete was grateful for the opportunity to perform at such a higher level of sport.