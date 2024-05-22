“That Is Absolutely Beautiful”: Ditching the Classic ‘Red-Brick Clay’ Color, Paris Olympics Goes With a Different Track Shade, Leaving the Fans in Awe

Track and field has produced an abundance of athletes over the years. However, the sport itself has not witnessed many changes from a core perspective, which has occasionally become a source of concern for a few stars in terms of the audience. But the 2024 season will bring an entirely new purple tint to the track for the Paris Olympics, as updated by the Paris 2024’s Instagram page.

In Paris, the popular Stade de France has changed the tracks from its typical brick-red tint to a purple shade. This track will host the Olympics and Paralympics, and the official Instagram post says it’s the first time officials have used this color.

The viral social media post also included a few photos from the arena itself. The first image depicts a side perspective of the new purple track, where athletes will take turns during longer sprints. The following frame displays the gorgeous shade of the grid, and the vivid tone of the new track is enough to brighten anyone’s day.

The rest of the photos show an aerial view of the stadium, demonstrating how flawless the track appears. Paris 2024 also expressed gratitude to Mondo Sport & Flooring for their significant contributions to the stadium’s new style, stating:

“The purple track. No more red-brick clay color, our Olympic & Paralympic track is going purple for the first time ever in the Stade de France. This new one is supplied by @mondo_sport, Official Supporteur of #Paris2024. Records are made to be broken. Hope this track will help.”

The caption of the Instagram post also included an encouraging word for the competitors, as many expect them to set records at this stunning and highly awaited site. However, when fans acquired their first sight of the new track, they were taken aback.

“That is absolutely beautiful! Can’t wait to see the history that will be made here!”

The Olympics’ official Instagram account has joined the fans in appreciating the new appearance.

“Beautiful!”

The red-brick color may still be significant to the sport, but the new tone gives it a more modern appearance, which this fan enjoyed.

“I help this color excellent choice it changes it’s modern it gives peps.”

Mondo Sport & Flooring, who helped create this new appearance, have also joined the fans in the comment section, expressing their excitement for the events ahead.

“We can’t wait to see athletes competing on this track!!”

The stadium’s beauty has utterly blown this track enthusiast away.

“Its Flawless Wow Beautiful !!!!! “

The Paris Olympics will begin on July 26, and sports fans will have lots of events to look forward to. This new color of the track will bring a refreshing change to the sport of track and field, which has been uncommon for a long time and has even been a topic of debate for many icons.

Usain Bolt Suggests a Few Changes Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Despite retiring from sprinting in 2017, Usain Bolt remains engaged with the world of sports. He has always admired new track athletes and has even backed and expressed interest in several of them, expecting them to beat his long-standing records.

However, because these records have existed in the sport for a long time, he suggests to the officials that a few rule tweaks may significantly alter the competition. This could potentially lead to the breaking of world records and the pursuit of new marks by younger athletes in the sport.

100m world record holder Usain Bolt ⚡ wants changes to be introduced in track and field. “I love the competition, but I think track and field needs to evolve. To really look in ways they can evolve, change the scenery, and change the way they go about doing meets. And I… pic.twitter.com/Jj7ATnCP1n — Track Spice ️ (@trackspice) March 25, 2024

According to the icon, the adjustment could draw back older fans who have become disinterested in the sport, as well as present a completely fresh perspective to younger audiences. Bolt has always lent a helping hand to the sport when it was required, and his guidance has the potential to significantly improve the state of track and field.