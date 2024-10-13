“More Mindful, Relaxed”: Gabby Thomas Wraps Up ‘Restorative Trip’ Abroad; Expresses Gratitude

Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the women’s 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a busy season of victories, Gabby Thomas took a well-deserved break from the track. Spending time off with her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, she got herself an exotic getaway in the Maldives, where she spent time relaxing and rejuvenating.

After a few days of breathing in the salty air and swimming away to her heart’s content, she has finally wrapped up her vacation. Thomas took to her Instagram stories to share some final glimpses of the beautiful island nation and the resort she stayed at.

While ending a vacation could be bittersweet for many, including Thomas, who seemed sad about having to bid the gorgeous views adieu, she revealed the positives she would carry from this trip.

Putting a picture of her and McManes on her Instagram story, she wrote about how she felt refreshed enough to embark upon her next chapter. The vacation and the resort treated her well and left her full of gratitude.

“Such a restorative trip. Leaving @joalibeing more mindful, relaxed, and with a deep appreciation of my holistic wellbeing”

While on vacation, Thomas indulged in several activities that contributed to her overall well-being. From tea tasting to wading in the scenic blue waters, the sprinter took time to appreciate every moment of respite that the resort had to offer.

A peek into Thomas’ exotic vacation

In a recent compilation of clips, Thomas took fans on a journey through her day at the resort and how she spent time relaxing. While she began her day in peace with a cup of coffee overlooking the ocean, she also participated in various activities in the resort to have a good time.

The resort offered her cryotherapy sessions for muscle recovery—a first for Thomas—followed by a D-wall analysis to determine her physical health. Not only did she find the experience unique, but she also joked about wanting to take the D-wall machine with her to Austin.

The day continued with her participating in a tea-tasting session that included various kinds of beverages along with their history. She also indulged in a cooking workshop where she made sushi and experimented with flavors—the day finally ended with a good dinner and a satisfactory feeling.